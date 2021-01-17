Lady Rebels overcome soft start against Oran

JACKSON, Mo. – Through nearly three quarters of basketball on Saturday, the Central girls collectively performed below the assumed standard attached to their current No. 1 state ranking in Class 4.
The Lady Rebels suffered 12 first-half turnovers – mostly on forced passes into tight spaces – and relied almost solely on senior star Sophia Horton for offensive production.
Their persistence would eventually pay off against a pesky Oran squad, however, as a quick 8-0 scoring run created crucial separation for a 53-40 triumph at the Jackson Showcase.
Horton compiled a game-high 28 points plus 12 rebounds, and knocked down 10-of-13 free throws in her first contest since surpassing 1,500 career points on Thursday.
Jessica Hulsey contributed 12 points from the perimeter, and Central (13-1) went 17-of-26 from the line compared to a shaky 4-of-13 by the Lady Eagles.
Senior forward Kaley Kimball returned with reduced mobility to the lineup after missing two games and more than a week of practice with an injured foot, but fouled out without scoring.
Oran was likewise powered by one chief source before intermission. Senior center Katie Webb totaled 21 points with 13 rebounds, and achieved her double-double early in the third quarter.
Central flourished from a defensive standpoint, surrendering single-digit points during each of the first three periods, but struggled mightily to capitalize.
The first half ended in a 14-14 deadlock with 22 of those 28 combined points belonging to either Webb or Horton. Junior guard Madison Holmes drained a 19-foot jumper, and the Lady Rebels never trailed again.
Horton negated the sting of three personal turnovers in a three-minute stretch by muscling in a couple of physical 3-point plays, the first on a rebound that Khloe Dischbein saved along the baseline.
Oran responded with a 6-0 spurt through effective interior passing, even after Central senior Aubree Eaton drew a charging foul to stop a transition attack.
Tracy Hency caught a bounce pass on the move and scored a tying basket through contact after Webb finished off a 3-point play.
But the pivotal spark would come from Hulsey, who nailed a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in the third quarter, then opened the fourth from a similar spot on the floor to create a 31-23 lead.
Two backcourt steals added to the Oran troubles, as Hulsey dished to Horton for another basket and foul. Dischbein emerged from a successful trap, and made it 43-31 on a spinning bank shot.
Webb brought the Lady Eagles closer at 44-38 in the closing stretch, but Horton buried six consecutive free throws to ice the outcome.
Kimball grabbed seven rebounds, and Dischbein finished with seven bench points for Central, which navigated the more encouraging final stanza with just one turnover.
The Lady Rebels, who generated one made field goal inside a span of 10 minutes after leading 10-5, will have some time to refocus for their conference showdown Thursday at North County.
Hency tallied eight points while Mallory Lowes and Emma Priggel had three steals each for Oran, which placed third last March in the Class 2 state tournament.