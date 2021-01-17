Lady Rebels overcome soft start against Oran

Central flourished from a defensive standpoint, surrendering single-digit points during each of the first three periods, but struggled mightily to capitalize.

The first half ended in a 14-14 deadlock with 22 of those 28 combined points belonging to either Webb or Horton. Junior guard Madison Holmes drained a 19-foot jumper, and the Lady Rebels never trailed again.

Horton negated the sting of three personal turnovers in a three-minute stretch by muscling in a couple of physical 3-point plays, the first on a rebound that Khloe Dischbein saved along the baseline.

Oran responded with a 6-0 spurt through effective interior passing, even after Central senior Aubree Eaton drew a charging foul to stop a transition attack.

Tracy Hency caught a bounce pass on the move and scored a tying basket through contact after Webb finished off a 3-point play.

But the pivotal spark would come from Hulsey, who nailed a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in the third quarter, then opened the fourth from a similar spot on the floor to create a 31-23 lead.