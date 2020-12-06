Lady Rebels remain best at Fredericktown tourney

FREDERICKTOWN – As opposing defenses stay focused on trying to stop all-state guard Sophia Horton, senior forward Kaley Kimball continues to make them pay.
Kimball scored 21 points and claimed eight rebounds on Saturday as Central eased past Arcadia Valley 73-41 in the championship game of the Fredericktown Tournament.
Central (3-0) committed just 10 turnovers and forced more than twice that total while headlining the event for the fourth consecutive year.
The Lady Rebels easily merited the top seed among six teams with four starters returning from a district title squad, and defeated each of their three opponents during the week by at least 30 points.
Horton provided nine points, 10 rebounds and three steals, and freshman Kinley Norris netted nine points off the bench among nine players in the Central scoring column.
The contest featured two of the premier performers in the area. Horton recently signed with Division II Lindenwood. Arcadia Valley star Gracee Smith officially committed to Mineral Area last month.
Central simply had more firepower and sharper structure at both ends of the floor, and outscored the Lady Tigers 26-13 in the second quarter to build a 37-20 advantage.
Smith provided 17 points and five rebounds for AV, which improved upon its No. 3 seed after rallying past Potosi on Thursday. The Lady Rebels made her work extra hard for every scoring chance.
All five Central starters contributed points during a relatively slow first quarter that ended with an 11-7 margin after Aubree Eaton and Madison Holmes sank short jumpers.
Kimball sparked a 21-4 run to open the second with four field goals, including a putback and sealing layup off a high-low entry pass from freshman Khloe Dischbein.
Norris converted a frontcourt steal into a 3-point play, and senior Jessica Hulsey drained a perimeter 3-pointer on the Lady Rebels’ next chance to establish a 32-11 separation.
Smith answered with a determined left-handed layup off broken pressure, and made a dazzling cut and jump stop past Horton to score later in the second quarter.
Central passed the ball for nearly 45 seconds before an illegal screen interrupted an attempted backdoor lob play, but Kimball nailed a baseline jumper after returning from intermission.
Arcadia Valley (2-1) clearly outworked its opposition along the boards for a three-minute stretch of the third quarter, but Horton responded with tenacity to quickly negate that disparity.
The Lady Tigers inherited some welcomed roster depth when MSHSAA approved the transfer of senior guard Hailey Pauley from South Iron on Friday.
Pauley supplied 10 points in her AV debut, and drove the lane for a nifty runner at 40-24, but the Central lead grew to 51-28 after Horton struck from 3-point range.
Horton assisted baskets by Kimball and Norris with a quick steal in between to make it 61-36 after Jaidyn Phelps had cashed in an offensive rebound for the Lady Tigers.
Olivia Dunn added eight points for Central while Eaton and Hulsey finished with seven each. Dischbein collected four assists along with six points.
Alyssa Glanzer chipped in six points for Arcadia Valley, which made 8-of-11 free throws compared to 10-of-14 by the Lady Rebels.
The third-place game between Fredericktown and Perryville and fifth-place contest pitting Potosi against Naylor were postponed with no make-up date announced.
