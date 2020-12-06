Lady Rebels remain best at Fredericktown tourney

FREDERICKTOWN – As opposing defenses stay focused on trying to stop all-state guard Sophia Horton, senior forward Kaley Kimball continues to make them pay.

Kimball scored 21 points and claimed eight rebounds on Saturday as Central eased past Arcadia Valley 73-41 in the championship game of the Fredericktown Tournament.

Central (3-0) committed just 10 turnovers and forced more than twice that total while headlining the event for the fourth consecutive year.

The Lady Rebels easily merited the top seed among six teams with four starters returning from a district title squad, and defeated each of their three opponents during the week by at least 30 points.

Horton provided nine points, 10 rebounds and three steals, and freshman Kinley Norris netted nine points off the bench among nine players in the Central scoring column.

The contest featured two of the premier performers in the area. Horton recently signed with Division II Lindenwood. Arcadia Valley star Gracee Smith officially committed to Mineral Area last month.