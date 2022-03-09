Lady Rebels seal sectional triumph with composure

FARMINGTON – Postseason aspirations for the Central girls basketball team faced serious jeopardy just a few weeks ago, as fear spread that junior forward Halle Richardson may not return from a right ankle injury.

The Lady Rebels already featured a small lineup in comparison to most opponents, and the potential loss of a key rebounder and anchor of their interior defense could have been devastating.

Central began this season tasked with replacing four highly productive starters, and received a massive setback when talented sophomore Kinley Norris suffered a severe knee injury over the summer.

But somehow, a significantly younger yet resilient group of Lady Rebels has reached the Class 4 state quarterfinal level for a second consecutive year.

Richardson seemed perfectly healthy while drawing three charging fouls on Tuesday night, and Central topped Doniphan 49-38 in a sectional round game at Farmington Civic Center.

“Our personal trainer, Dr. Armstrong, thought it was fractured, so I had to go get an X-ray and rule that out to play,” Richardson said. “It may be torn, and still causes me problems, but I’m icing it every night. It’s just one day at a time, hoping it gets better.”

Sophomore forward Khloe Dischbein powered the offense in aggressive fashion with a game-high 20 points, and helped the Lady Rebels overcome the clear size advantage of the Donettes.

Her decision to attack an open alley instead of melting the clock resulted in a clinching 3-point play that restored a safe 47-35 cushion with 1:12 remaining.

Central (21-5) forced 18 turnovers, limited its opponents to 35 percent shooting and advanced to meet St. James on Saturday at Jefferson College for a trip to the final four.

Madison Holmes provided eight points with five assists despite missing a seven-minute stretch of the first half, and handled a key defensive assignment against dangerous guard Bailey Carson.

Allysa O’Connor gathered eight rebounds, standing 5-foot-5, and senior Olivia Dunn notched a team-high four steals while chipping in six points.

McKenna Monaghan and Sydni Speck each tallied nine points to pace Doniphan (24-4), which rattled off 16 straight victories spanning December and January.

Junior 6-foot forward Allison Skaggs compiled eight points, 10 rebounds and five blocks, but was mostly neutralized by the Lady Rebels with no points after halftime.

“We have faced teams like this in the past,” Dunn said. “With this team, we each had to move down and make sure that [Skaggs] wasn’t the one scoring.”

Both clubs operated offensively at a fast tempo prior to intermission, resulting in numerous rushed and missed shots as several layups failed to connect.

Central carried a 26-21 edge into the third quarter, and showed much better composure to gradually stretch the difference to double figures.

Dischbein finished an initial drive with the left hand, then sank a jumper off a Holmes assist before stamping a key 8-2 surge with a 3-pointer.

Richardson scored after catching a diagonal lob, and Dunn alertly grabbed the ball and shot for a 40-27 advantage after Doniphan fumbled a defensive rebound away.

Carson banked in a runner as time expired, and sank another from the lane to draw the Donettes within 40-33 with 3:26 remaining in regulation. She ended the night with eight points.

Central was held scoreless through the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, but preserved a three-possession lead after Taylor O’Connor grabbed a huge rebound to consume more time and reset the offense.

Her twin sister received an ensuing inbounds pass, and cut toward the basket to make it 44-35. Carson was thwarted in her attempt to respond when Richardson absorbed the offensive foul in a collision.

“We have really struggled with long teams, but I think we played well,” Richardson said. “We just had to try keeping them in front of us, and each of us had a role that we accomplished.”

Doniphan looked to Skaggs for a couple of early baskets in the low post as five lead changes transpired during the first quarter.

But the Lady Rebels enjoyed a 12-8 edge as Dischbein hit a 3-pointer, and regained it during a 7-0 run among three noticeable swings in the second quarter.

Taylor O’Connor connected from the perimeter, and spun to finish a transition layup off an outlet from her sister. Dunn stole a rebound and hit an immediate turnaround for a 19-14 margin.

“It all flew by. I don’t remember any of the game,” Dunn said. “We all just had to take care of the ball, make sure we were taking good shots and just slow things down.”

The Donettes retaliated following a timeout as Skaggs sandwiched two made putbacks around a 3-point shot by Speck to lead for the last time at 21-19.

Holmes, whose second foul occurred just 2:59 into the game, nailed a go-ahead jumper from the right baseline, and lobbed an inbounds pass that Dischbein caught and turned into more Central points.

Doniphan head coach Adam Epps was assessed a technical foul just before halftime after previous warnings to remain in his designated area.

The Lady Rebels made 8-of-15 free throws compared to 1-of-4 by the Donettes.

St. James outlasted Lutheran South 60-53 in the adjacent sectional.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.