Lady Rebels sparkle in dismantling of Knights

PARK HILLS – Teams or individuals in any sport ultimately work throughout a season with the intent of playing their best near the conclusion.

Although the Central basketball girls are no exception to that mission, their masterful performance on Thursday night may prove difficult to match.

Central seized sole possession of first place in the MAAA Large-School division by turning an anticipated showdown with Farmington into a lopsided clinic in execution and composure.

All-state junior Khloe Dischbein nearly outscored the Knights by herself, and the Lady Rebels committed only two second-half turnovers to punctuate a 60-30 blowout.

“I think that’s the best we have moved the ball from side to side, and the most patient we have been,” Central head coach Josh Mapes said. “We talked to the kids about getting the ball in the correct spots, and they put the ball in the basket.”

Dischbein compiled 29 points in a variety of ways, as the Lady Rebels carefully found her in spaces to either shoot or attack against a usually menacing Farmington defense.

She netted 10 points in the second quarter alone to help establish a 29-19 halftime lead, and increased it to 40-22 on a dazzling reverse layup while drawing a foul.

The Lady Rebels kept their starting five on the floor to generate a 15-3 run over 6 ½ minutes of the third quarter. Kinley Norris contributed a 3-point play in the paint, and Halle Richardson capped it by hitting from the left corner.

Central (15-2, 2-0) notched its sixth consecutive win since squandering a 16-point lead to Fredericktown in the semifinals of its Christmas tournament.

That collapse has seemingly made the Lady Rebels even more dangerous, as evidenced by their strongest showing this winter against a fellow state-ranked opponent in Farmington (14-3, 1-1).

“I think that loss lit a fire under them,” Mapes said. “They have been way more intense. Our practices have been more meaningful and competitive. That game made us realize that if we don’t play well and practice hard, then we don’t deserve to win.”

Norris finished with 10 points, and guard Allysa O’Connor was a fixture in the Central success with nine points, eight assists and five rebounds.

Skylar Sweeney sank a 3-pointer during each half, and paced the Knights with 14 points. Farmington was soundly dominated along the glass with few second chances to score.

Senior forward Jade Roth broke that trend with an early putback, but was held to seven first-half points as Central focused on surrounding her in the paint.

Sweeney capitalized on a couple of drives as a result. The Knights were otherwise stifled, and saw their eight-game win streak vanish after being outscored 31-11 in the second half.

The defensive effort never curtailed for the Lady Rebels despite the growing lead. Courtney Dortch drew an offensive foul against Roth, and Madison Dunn stood in front of Sweeney on a late charge.

Dischbein nailed a 3-pointer with three seconds left in the first quarter, and Taylor O’Connor connected off a pass from her twin sister to make it 16-7.

Anna McKinney attacked on a cut for a layup, and later lobbed a pass to Roth as Farmington hoped to deliver an answer. Consecutive 3-pointers by Madison Mills and Sweeney cut the margin to 23-17.

“They’re honestly the toughest matchup we’ve dealt with this year,” Mapes said. “Do you full front Roth with back-side help and then let Mills shoot open threes? It’s a tough call either way. I thought our kids did a good job defensively of sticking to the game plan.”

The Lady Rebels regained momentum for good with two baskets in a span of six seconds. Dischbein buried a baseline jumper on a long possession, and Allysa O’Connor stole the ensuing inbound pass for a runner at the buzzer.

Central, which sank 8-of-10 free throws, travels to Ste. Genevieve on Monday before its rematch with Fredericktown next Thursday.

Farmington suffered 15 turnovers, and faces another rivalry game at North County on Monday.