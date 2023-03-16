SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Through 2 ½ quarters of basketball action Thursday, the Central girls calmly solved a Benton defense that prides itself for being among the best in the state.

The Lady Rebels appeared poised to join the Class 4 championship game at the 2023 MSHSAA Show-Me Showdown after restoring a 15-point advantage with about 10 minutes left in regulation.

But the Cardinals were unfazed the urgency of the moment, and charged back with a 15-0 run behind its athletic forwards before getting a final defensive stop to force overtime.

Benton posted an 11-4 scoring edge during the extra session, hitting 7-of-8 free throws, and prevailed 55-48 in spirited fashion at Great Southern Bank Arena.

Kelsey Johnson grabbed eight rebounds, and equaled teammate Andrea Simmons with a game-high 16 points as Benton (27-3) placed four starters in double figures.

Senior forward Halle Richardson shined in defeat with 15 points and eight rebounds for Central (28-4), which had its 12-game overall win streak snapped after a highly promising start.

“Our kids played really hard and scrapped. They had a couple of kids who kind of took over at the end of the game, but our kids still played great,” Central coach Josh Mapes said. “If you had told me that the game would go to overtime, we would have taken our chances with that.”

Neither team went more than seven players deep until the closing seconds of overtime. The Lady Rebels navigated two early fouls against starting guard Taylor O’Connor with reserves Sydney Miles and Courtney Dortch picking up key minutes, especially during the first half.

Central increased a 26-19 halftime lead with physical work on the boards. Allysa O’Connor stole away a rebound to score, and Khloe Dischbein added a powerful putback.

Benton countered with a 3-point play on a drive by Eliana Arambula, and pulled within 10 on a second-chance basket from Simmons.

The Lady Rebels countered with a driving assist from Allysa O’Connor to Richardson, and Miles nailed a corner 3-pointer to restore a 39-24 cushion with 2:21 left in the stanza.

But the Cardinals, who erased a 16-point, fourth-quarter deficit in an overtime loss earlier this season, turned the contest around by holding Central scoreless over the next seven minutes.

Simmons powered her way inside for two baskets, and Peyton Anderson added a 3-pointer before the third quarter concluded to make it 39-31.

Another crucial moment came when Dischbein, who totaled 12 points and seven rebounds while giving her team a physical post presence, picked up her fourth foul on a charge.

Johnson accounted for six of the next eight Benton points off a baseline drive, fast-break layup and spin move from the free-throw line square the score at 39-39.

Richardson stopped the prolonged run with a 3-pointer in front of her bench that caromed high off the rim before dropping through. Simmons matched her to tie the game again with 27 seconds left.

“We’ve been missing wide open shots in practice,” said Richardson, who was 6-of-8 from the field and a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. “But anything to contribute, that what I’ve got to do.”

Dischbein and Simmons traded ensuing missed shots, both of which may have drawn contact, leaving the Lady Rebels 7.2 seconds to progress the length of the floor.

Central would not release a shot in time, however, as Dischbein began her drive from the perimeter, and Arambula kept Benton propelled to stay on a patient possession and drive.

Anderson and Arambula tallied 10 points each for the Cardinals, who will face Vashon for the title. Those teams also clashed in Springfield two years ago.

Central will have to overcome significant degrees of emotional and physical fatigue in a noon tipoff against Southern Boone for third place on Friday.

The Lady Rebels finished with 15 turnovers while forcing 12, but controlled the pace and scoreboard throughout the first half. They also knocked down 11-of-13 free throws as a club.

Kinley Norris ended with 11 points and three steals, and opened the game with a 3-pointer before Allysa O’Connor made it 5-0 with a determined layup.

After Simmons traded 3-point plays with Norris at 8-8, Central was rewarded for effective passing as Richardson stepped neatly around a defender to regain the lead.

Perfect trips to the line by Allysa O’Connor and Dischbein stretched the lead to 16-9, and strong post moves by Norris and Richardson restored a 22-15 edge.

“They were the toughest matchup we’ve had all year. In a lot of games, we only guard four kids to be honest with you,” Mapes said. “But they had five kids who could do things. “Our kids came out with confidence. They weren’t intimidated.”

Central finished with seven more rebounds than the Cardinals.