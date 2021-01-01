Lady Rebels tear trophy from rival Ste. Genevieve

Horton promptly stemmed the Ste. Genevieve rally with a driving layup through contact, and Eaton buried a corner triple off a Kimball kickout pass to restore a 58-49 Central lead with 3:40 left.

Two successful slashes by Reynolds were countered at the line by Horton and Hulsey, and the Dragons could not draw closer than 60-55 in the final minute.

Moore totaled 10 points and three steals before fouling out. Bumgardaner compiled nine points, seven assists and three steals in defeat.

Central was the sharper and more active club early on. Eaton dribbled through traffic to assist a pair of Hulsey 3-pointers, and freshman Khloe Dischbein added five bench points to an 18-8 advantage.

Ste. Genevieve settled down and posted a 9-0 spurt to punctuate the first quarter. Moore regained possession and passed to Bumgardaner for three with four seconds left.

Once Reynolds took a midcourt steal the distance for a tying 3-point play at 22-22, the teams exchanged the lead five times before the break.