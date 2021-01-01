Lady Rebels tear trophy from rival Ste. Genevieve

PARK HILLS – Sophia Horton has appeared comfortable and content with enabling her capable teammates to shoulder a larger scoring responsibility this season.
But the all-state Central senior proved Thursday night that she can still take control as needed, especially when a valuable prize hangs in the balance.
The unbeaten Lady Rebels received 29 points and 10 rebounds from Horton, and captured the Central Christmas Tournament crown by edging 2019 champion Ste. Genevieve 67-59.
Bestowed the obligatory target that comes with its No. 1 ranking in the latest Class 4 state coaches’ poll, Central faced its first serious threat after defeating eight previous opponents by 30 points or more.
Horton, who signed to play for Division II Lindenwood in November, and her classmates simply would not be denied in their home holiday finale.
Jessica Hulsey provided 13 points with a perimeter spark, Aubree Eaton contributed seven assists and three steals while drawing two offensive fouls, and Kaley Kimball had eight points with four assists.
The conference and district rivals remain closely matched – featuring four senior starters on each roster – and held nothing back in a physical initial encounter of the winter.
Senior guard Maci Reynolds likewise dazzled with 26 points and four assists, sinking 10-of-13 free throws, but the second-seeded Dragons were plagued by 18 turnovers.
Central (9-0) embarked upon an enormous 16-0 run that encompassed halftime and coincided with a series of officiating calls further amplifying the frustration of Ste. Genevieve (4-3).
Eaton opened the third quarter with a brilliant touch pass to Hulsey on an offensive rebound, then alertly threw the ball off an opposing player and out of bounds while making a steal moments later.
Horton muscled her way twice in three possessions to the line, where she finished a steady 15-of-17, and nailed a jumper to lead 43-29 after broken pressure sprang Madison Holmes for a layup.
Sydney Bumgardaner drilled a 16-footer to finally snap the Dragons’ seven-minute drought. Abby Moore connected from long range to help reduce the margin to 47-38 entering the fourth.
An entertaining duel developed between top scorers down the stretch as Horton seemed to answer each big shot from Reynolds.
Megan Aubuchon dished a loose ball to Jayden Pullins for a second-chance basket, and Reynolds found Bumgardaner open for a 3-pointer that made it 52-47 with 5:20 remaining.
Horton promptly stemmed the Ste. Genevieve rally with a driving layup through contact, and Eaton buried a corner triple off a Kimball kickout pass to restore a 58-49 Central lead with 3:40 left.
Two successful slashes by Reynolds were countered at the line by Horton and Hulsey, and the Dragons could not draw closer than 60-55 in the final minute.
Moore totaled 10 points and three steals before fouling out. Bumgardaner compiled nine points, seven assists and three steals in defeat.
Central was the sharper and more active club early on. Eaton dribbled through traffic to assist a pair of Hulsey 3-pointers, and freshman Khloe Dischbein added five bench points to an 18-8 advantage.
Ste. Genevieve settled down and posted a 9-0 spurt to punctuate the first quarter. Moore regained possession and passed to Bumgardaner for three with four seconds left.
Once Reynolds took a midcourt steal the distance for a tying 3-point play at 22-22, the teams exchanged the lead five times before the break.
An excellent passing sequence from Eaton to Horton preceded one at the other basket as Bumgardaner fed a cutting Reynolds, and the Dragons were briefly in front for the last time at 29-27.
Central seized just a hint of momentum just before halftime when Ste. Genevieve forward Marysa Flieg was assessed a foul despite timing her reach perfectly for a clean block.
Kimball knocked down both free throws for a 31-29 edge. The Dragons had two more likely possessions negated by whistles early in the third quarter.
Central was awarded the ball as contact from behind jarred a rebound from Aubuchon, prompting Bumgardaner to politely plead her team's case away from all other players in a show of leadership.
A timeout was later signaled for the Lady Rebels during a wild scramble when possession appeared to be shared.
Meanwhile, Ste. Genevieve began the second half 0-of-7 from the field while watching the Lady Rebels methodically create separation.
The teams are scheduled for a Feb. 1 rematch – this time in Ste. Genevieve – and could clash again less than two weeks later in the MAAA Tournament.
Steelville 59, Arcadia Valley 32
PARK HILLS – Naomi Perkins netted 15 points, and Steelville connected eight times from beyond the arc Thursday to defeat Arcadia Valley 59-32 for third place in the Central Christmas Tournament.
The third-seeded Lady Cardinals delivered a runaway third quarter by outscoring AV 23-5, and forced 20 turnovers.
Sydney Booker added 13 points, Lauren Davis and Lydia Sexton each sank two 3-pointers off the bench, and Steelville (9-3) established a 28-18 halftime lead.
Senior guard Gracee Smith provided a game-high 16 points and six rebounds for the Lady Tigers, who finished one place higher than their original No. 5 seed. She was a perfect 6-of-6 from the line.
Arcadia Valley (5-5) also received nine points from Hailey Pauley.
South Iron 64, Potosi 36
PARK HILLS – South Iron shot 58 percent from the field despite being short-handed, and topped Potosi 64-36 to claim the girls consolation bracket at the Central Christmas Tournament on Thursday.
Sophomore guard Madison Ayers scored 25 points, and freshman Enzley Dinkins provided 13 points and nine rebounds as the Lady Panthers surrendered only four second-half field goals.
Starting guard Allecia Cornell was unavailable after suffering a concussion in the first round, but South Iron (7-2) still created plenty of transition scoring chances.
Ayers quickly generated three steals in the second quarter to continue an overall 16-0 run as the Lady Panthers surged ahead 26-17.
Potosi (3-6) briefly pushed to within four on a putback from Kaydence Gibson after Carley Hampton sank her third 3-pointer of the contest.
But South Iron rolled into halftime with a 37-26 cushion on consecutive layups by Anna Parker and Ayers off steals, then dominated the second half by a 27-10 margin.
Megan Lashley matched Parker with nine points each, and Drew Gayle added eight in the victory. The Lady Panthers carried a 50-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
Gibson started a blistering 5-of-6 from the field, and netted 12 of her team-high 18 points for Potosi (3-6) in the first quarter.
South Iron trailed by seven after Hampton and Gibson hit back-to-back threes, then pulled even at 17-17 as the period concluded.