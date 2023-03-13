HILLSBORO, Mo. – With bruises and missed opportunities piling up, the Central girls grew increasingly desperate to save their basketball season.

The Lady Rebels reached deeper into their bag of tricks Saturday, and a switch in defensive strategy helped turn potential despair into joyous celebration.

Just one day after watching the Central boys secure a berth in the Class 4 final four, the girls did likewise with a 46-42 comeback victory over Lift for Life.

Central (27-3) advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since winning it all in 2015 after falling one triumph short over each of the last two years.

“We knew they were going to be strong and tough, so we had to box out and play hard,” Central guard Allysa O’Connor said. “We had some people make big free throws when I couldn’t make mine, and got some big rebounds toward the end.”

Khloe Dischbein notched game highs with 14 points and 13 rebounds, and split a clinching pair of free throws for a two-possession lead in the closing seconds.

Allysa O’Connor, whose expression rarely changes on the court, yelled in elation toward twin Taylor O’Connor while dribbling much of the remaining time away off a final miss by the Lady Hawks.

The Lady Rebels closed on an 11-1 run by allowing no made field goals over the last five minutes and forcing six turnovers in the fourth quarter.

“We went to a 1-3-1 defense. Our kids did a great job of rotating out of it and keeping the ball out of the lane,” Central coach Josh Mapes said. “And we did a better job of boxing out.”

The outlook seemed bleak for Central when Lift for Life (14-16) answered a previous comeback from eight points down in the third quarter.

Dischbein picked up her fourth foul with 7:21 remaining, and freshman guard Brandi Mills restored a 41-35 advantage with a 3-point play that countered an acrobatic reverse layup by Allysa O’Connor.

Central took over through ferocious effort at both ends. Lift for Life could not stem the downward spiral as two starters fouled out and Mills departed due to an ankle injury.

Dischbein scored through contact after Allysa O’Connor ripped an offensive rebound from a taller opponent. The Lady Rebels stayed calm after Dischbein was upended from behind on an ensuing fast break. No foul was called as the ball rolled out of bounds.

Central missed every one of its 3-point attempts, and sank only 12-of-25 free throws. But perfect trips to the stripe by Halle Richardson and Kinley Norris squared the game at 41-41 with 1:48 to play.

“I think it really helped when we changed our defense at the end,” Dischbein said. “I think we simply wanted it more and just gutted it out.”

Diamond Polk split two tosses for the Lady Hawks, but Richardson put the Lady Rebels ahead to stay off a designed inbounds pass.

Steals by the O’Connor sisters protected the lead on the next two Lift for Life possessions, resulting in two more free throws in four tries by Dischbein.

Allysa O’Connor gave the Lady Rebels a second double-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Richardson finished with 10 points.

Central secured its 12th consecutive win, and will face Benton (26-3) for a noon tipoff Thursday at Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield.

“They were really fast, and we knew that we couldn’t press. So we got back and decided on the 1-3-1,” Allysa O’Connor said. “That worked out well because they couldn’t handle the trap and turned it over."

Freshman guard Zha Harris netted 11 points while Mills and Polk added seven each for the young Lady Hawks, who surged into the state playoffs following a mid-season coaching change.

Harris powered her way inside for a 3-point play, and Polk nailed a 3-pointer as Lift for Life increased its 22-20 halftime lead to a maximum of 29-21.

Norris finished an interior assist from Taylor O’Connor, however, and Sydney Miles banked in a 2-on-1 runner as Allysa O’Connor found her in stride to briefly put Central in front 31-30.

“We knew they were in foul trouble, and needed to use some mismatches with their big kids out,” Mapes said. “Our kids did a good job of attacking.”

Neither team established a lead larger than three points during the physical first half. The Lady Rebels ended the first quarter on top 8-7 following two straight layups by Allysa O’Connor.

Polk drained two open triples, and Harris was fouled on a made layup to propel Lift for Life toward intermission. Paige Fowler collected a team-high eight rebounds before fouling out.

“It was a hard game honestly,” Dischbein said. “There was a lot of mouthing and competitiveness, but we found a way to overcome and not get caught up in that.”

Norris finished with seven points, and Central brushed off 15 turnovers.