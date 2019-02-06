PARK HILLS – The action was mostly disjointed as fouls and dual possessions drew frequent whistles, but the final result was precisely what the Potosi girls basketball team envisioned.
The sixth-seeded Lady Trojans delivered the lone upset of the MAAA Tournament quarterfinal round, taking down Small-School division champion West County 44-37 on Tuesday evening.
Junior forward Olivia Coleman tallied 16 points plus eight rebounds, and senior guard Peyton Blair added nine points as Potosi (8-12) advanced to face Central on Thursday night.
A Potosi defense that has steadily improved since a rough 2-9 start to the season highlighted the victory by limiting No. 3 seed West County (17-4) to five made field goals in the first half.
Senior forward Cheyenne Young kept the otherwise struggling Lady Bulldogs within striking distance on the strength of a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Freshman Claire LaBruyere knocked down three 3-pointers, but Potosi effectively surrounded standout forward Dori McRaven with multiple post defenders. She finished with six points.
Young trimmed the West County deficit to 28-26 with about six minutes remaining. Potosi delivered a crucial 9-2 run in response.
Annie McCaul gathered a deflected pass inside to score uncontested. Blair finished a baseline drive through contact, then lobbed a diagonal assist to Coleman for a 37-28 margin.
Although the Lady Bulldogs closed to within 39-35 on two Jordan Stevens free throws, Potosi broke pressure and Cameryn Yount found McCaul ahead for a clinching layup.
Two baskets from Young bookended a 7-0 spurt after Coleman opened the third quarter with a steal and layup to produce the largest Potosi advantage at 25-12.
Jayleen Like scored on an explosive splitting drive for the Lady Trojans at 27-19, but suffered a broken nose moments later while colliding with a teammate on an inbounds play.
West County grabbed a 12-11 lead on a basket by McRaven early in the second quarter. Her squad then went seven minutes without points as the Lady Trojans instead rattled off 14 straight.
Eight of those points belonged to Coleman, including a transition putback after Kiersten Blair made her second consecutive diving steal and threw and outlet pass while flat on her back.
Potosi compiled a 17-0 differential in bench scoring, including seven points from McCaul and a timely 3-pointer by fellow freshman Madeline Bradley.
Central 58, Farmington 47
PARK HILLS – Farmington never stood a chance last week once falling behind 15-0 as defensive pressure from Central was simply too overwhelming against a depleted lineup.
The MAAA Tournament rematch six days later showed no resemblance, especially during an even first half, but the second-seeded Lady Rebels thrived by effectively sharing the basketball.
Three players contributed multiple quality scores to a pivotal 12-2 run in the third quarter, and Central withstood a last-minute challenge by the Knights to triumph 58-47.
Junior guard Avery Norris compiled 14 points along with six assists, and Central (17-3) unofficially shot a sizzling 61 percent from the field to earn a semifinal meeting with Potosi on Thursday.
Sophia Horton patiently waited to make her greatest impact with 12 of 14 points earned in the fourth quarter after erupting for 30 in a non-conference loss to Oran on Saturday.
Farmington (8-12) returned to full strength with Macey Pauls in the lineup, and jumped ahead 10-4 following 3-pointers from fellow seniors McKenna Moore and Virginia Lugo.
Norris stabilized Central with seven first-quarter points, however, and Madison Holmes drained a tying 3-pointer before older sister Abby Holmes made it 16-14 with a transition layup.
The momentum stayed with the Lady Rebels as Norris drove down the lane for an eight-point advantage. A rash of turnovers caused it to shift rapidly before intermission.
Senior forward Baylee Gilliam dished to Moore for a layup, then punctuated an 8-0 run with three consecutive baskets. Her alert release at the buzzer tied the game at 24-24.
Gilliam and Lugo each finished with 12 points, and Abi Cassimatis provided eight off the Farmington bench. Pauls distributed six assists, and Kaylee Wooldridge had six rebounds.
Kaley Kimball tallied 12 points, and Callie Thurston notched nine points with eight rebounds. Central surged ahead 38-28 after Thurston nailed a 3-pointer and Kimball sank a baseline jumper.
Aubree Eaton beat the third-quarter horn with a scooping finish, and Horton scored for the second time on a backdoor lob before her first triple marked the largest separation at 47-33.
Lugo connected from long range with 1:02 remaining, cutting the difference to 52-47, but Thurston sealed the outcome by making four consecutive free throws.
Moore had nine points for the Knights.
