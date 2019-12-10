POTOSI – Senior forward Olivia Coleman notched 28 points and six steals to help power the Potosi girls basketball team past De Soto 69-35 during its home opener on Monday night.
Jayleen Like added 16 points for the Lady Trojans (3-1), who established a 31-15 halftime lead before increasing it to 48-26 through three quarters.
Kadence Sadler chipped in nine points, and Carley Hampton contributed to the victory.
Kamryn Pehle scored 12 to lead De Soto (1-3), and Trista Grobe added seven.
Jackson 41, Farmington 38
JACKSON, Mo. – The Farmington girls were one possession away from completely erasing their original 14-point deficit against Jackson on Monday night.
Junior Madison Lambert sank a clinching pair of free throws with 21 seconds left, however, and scored a game-high 16 points as the Indians prevailed 41-38.
Piper Guilliams added 10 points for Jackson (4-1), which opened on a 13-0 run and pushed the margin to 16-2 when Lambert knocked down her third 3-pointer.
Farmington (2-2) improved defensively to surrender only one field goal in the second quarter, and drew within 23-18 as Abby Cassimatis was fouled at the halftime buzzer and made two free throws.
The Knights continued to chip away, and made it 33-32 when Grace Duncan beat a defender to the hole and senior Brianna Speakar finished the next possession off an entry pass.
Four subsequent chances to tie or take the lead slipped away. Farmington trailed 37-34 after Jade Roth hit a putback early in the fourth quarter, but missed two shots while down 39-36 in the final minute.
Duncan posted 10 points to pace the Knights, who were 8-of-10 from the line compared to 8-of-12 by Jackson. Roth provided eight points, and Cassimatis ended with seven.
Central 69, Principia 42
TOWN & COUNTRY, Mo. – Sophia Horton netted 11 of her 22 points during a one-sided first quarter, and 10 Central players contributed scoring to defeat Principia 69-42.
Kaley Kimball pitched 14 of her 16 points before halftime, and the Lady Rebels (5-0) carried a 39-14 lead into the break after their defense yielded one made first goal through the first eight minutes.
Principia connected on 10 shots from 3-point range, including eight in the second half once the outcome had been decided. Central increased its advantage to 60-25 entering the final period.
Aubree Eaton sank two triples among eight points, and Avery Norris contributed seven to the win. Each team attempted just four free throws during the brisk contest while Central having the lone miss.
Jordan Fredrickson paced the Panthers with 17 points, including four threes. Maddie Denson tallied nine on three perimeter baskets, and Alieysia Allen chipped in eight points.
Kingston 64, Bismarck 21
CADET – Kingston sophomore Madison Nelson topped the 30-point mark for the third time in five games while spearheading a 64-21 victory over Bismarck on Monday night.
Nelson finished with 33 points, and the Lady Cougars (3-2) built a 47-10 halftime lead.
Ashley Johnston also reached double figures for Kingston with 16.
North County 69, St. Paul 12
HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Kamryn Winch scored a game-high 15 points, and North County downed St. Paul 69-12 in the first round of the Doe Run Classic.
The Lady Raiders, playing their second tournament in back-to-back-weeks, were further bolstered by 12 points from Kayleigh Winch and 10 more from Ashley Thomas.
North County (5-0) will meet Lutheran South in the semifinal round on Wednesday. St. Paul (2-2) draws Crystal City in the consolation bracket.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fredericktown 52, Kingston 43
FREDERICKTOWN – Despite fouling out midway through the fourth quarter, senior forward Seth Laut scored 13 points to propel Fredericktown past Kingston 52-43.
Grant Shankle totaled 11 points with seven rebounds for the Blackcats. Nate Miller finished with 10 points, and Alex Sikes chipped in eight.
Fredericktown (3-1) extended a narrow 13-12 lead to 27-20 by halftime, and eventually built a 15-point separation in the fourth quarter before Kingston (3-2) answered with a 7-0 spurt.
Terry Mitchelle and Matt Nelson produced 14 points apiece, and Wyatt Jessen had 10 for the Cougars as both teams placed three in double figures.
