Lady Warriors flip game with 17-1 run

Hannah Fowler battled for a go-ahead putback, and an immediate Blum steal enabled Siebert to hit a short jumper for a fast start to the second quarter.

As the Lady Warriors held Grandview scoreless through the first 6:38 of that period, they began to pass with successful results from the baseline.

Siebert set up Emma Christine for an easy finish with a feed across the lane, and Sam Loida splashed her first of two 3-pointers on a kickout to hand Valle Catholic a 20-12 advantage.

The teams combined for just 13 points in the third quarter, but Valle Catholic punctuated it leading 30-19 after Weiler and Blum made layups directed off steals.

The Lady Warriors, who feature an all-freshman varsity bench, built their largest lead at 37-21, then held on after Grandview initiated a defiant 11-2 run that unfolded quickly.

Wakeland provided four baskets down the stretch, and Savannah Patterson converted a 3-point play as the Lady Eagles soon got within 39-32.

Blum prevented the margin from shrinking again with a steal before being fouled, and Siebert found Fowler alone at the low block for a clinching basket.