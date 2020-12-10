Lady Warriors flip game with 17-1 run

HERCULANEUM, Mo. – The Valle Catholic girls basketball team used disruptive pressure defense to earn its first victory of the season on Wednesday night.
The Lady Warriors forced 30 turnovers and coaxed Grandview into a field-goal drought spanning about nine minutes to prevail 42-32 in a Doe Run Classic consolation game.
Senior guard Bryna Blum produced eight steals, and spearheaded the defensive effort by hustling for deflections when the Lady Eagles threw trapped passes from the backcourt.
Senior forward Riley Siebert totaled a team-high 13 points plus seven rebounds for Valle Catholic (1-2), which moved into the fifth-place game against Pacific on Friday.
Sophomore center Anna Belle Wakeland powered Grandview (1-4) with game highs of 17 points, eight rebounds and seven blocks.
The added aggression by the Lady Warriors not only created more transition scoring chances, but also served to limit the number of dangerous half-court touches for Wakeland.
She had a nine-point first quarter that included two layups off broken pressure, and spotted Grandview an early 9-4 lead by sinking a 3-pointer.
Blum tallied 10 points overall, and drained a corner three after Ade Weiler seized an offensive rebound to bring Valle within 11-10.
Hannah Fowler battled for a go-ahead putback, and an immediate Blum steal enabled Siebert to hit a short jumper for a fast start to the second quarter.
As the Lady Warriors held Grandview scoreless through the first 6:38 of that period, they began to pass with successful results from the baseline.
Siebert set up Emma Christine for an easy finish with a feed across the lane, and Sam Loida splashed her first of two 3-pointers on a kickout to hand Valle Catholic a 20-12 advantage.
The teams combined for just 13 points in the third quarter, but Valle Catholic punctuated it leading 30-19 after Weiler and Blum made layups directed off steals.
The Lady Warriors, who feature an all-freshman varsity bench, built their largest lead at 37-21, then held on after Grandview initiated a defiant 11-2 run that unfolded quickly.
Wakeland provided four baskets down the stretch, and Savannah Patterson converted a 3-point play as the Lady Eagles soon got within 39-32.
Blum prevented the margin from shrinking again with a steal before being fouled, and Siebert found Fowler alone at the low block for a clinching basket.
Fowler claimed seven rebounds for the Lady Warriors, who overcome a 7-of-19 performance from the line compared to just 2-of-7 by their opposition.
Natalee Moore had five points and five steals for Grandview.
