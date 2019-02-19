CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – The Valle Catholic girls basketball team rolled past Crossroads to reach Class 2, District 4 championship round on Tuesday evening.
Forwards Hannah Fowler and Lauren Staab shared game-high honors with 14 points each, and the top-seeded Lady Warriors claimed a comfortable 61-31 victory.
Riley Siebert contributed 11 points of her own, and Mallory Weiler scored seven – all in the second half – as Valle Catholic (12-12) advanced to meet Crystal City on Friday.
Sophomore Reann Nickelson put back a rebound to give the Lady Warriors an 11-9 lead. They never trailed from that point on.
Ten second-quarter points from Staab powered a 22-3 Valle Catholic run that resulted in a 30-12 halftime advantage.
The Lady Warriors have now won five of their last eight games, and moved back to the .500 mark after starting the seven at 1-7.
“It was patience and just a sense of calm that we played with, and confidence in this last stretch,” first-year Valle Catholic coach Davis Grigaitis said. “Really, the last couple months of the season, we’ve been really trending in that direction.
“We’ve played really, really good basketball and it starts at the top with our guards who’ve been much more patient, and they haven’t panicked. They’ve handled any pressure that’s been thrown at them so much better than they did earlier in the year. And that sets everything up.”
Fowler received a pass near the boards, spun around and jumped to hit from close range and extend the Lady Warriors’ margin 40-20 with 1:40 to go in the third quarter.
Catherine Birch scored 10 points, while teammate Makayla Spann managed nine for Crossroads (9-12).
“Our post players have been solid all year, and they’ve responded,” Grigaitis said. “But now that we’ve got the cohesion between that main five and even the next three or four girls that we put out there, things are really rolling and they’re really playing fantastic basketball.”
Crystal City 58, Valley 28
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Valley entered this week with a restored starting lineup as Liz Morris and Becca Williams both returned from injuries.
But the rash of early turnovers on Tuesday contributed to a rough start, and Crystal City defeated the Lady Vikings 58-28 in the Class 2, District 4 semifinal round.
Kailey Krieg and Taylor Sloan each scored 18 points, and Annie Waites finished with 14 as the host Lady Hornets (10-15) advanced to face top seed Valle Catholic in Friday’s title game.
Valley (9-17) squandered seven of its first eight possessions without producing a shot, and faced a 36-15 halftime deficit after netted four field goals in two quarters.
Krieg attacked for a layup off the opening tip, and capped the first quarter with her third 3-poitner to create a sizable 21-6 advantage.
The Lady Vikings were 10-of-21 from the line, and struggled throughout the game to deliver perimeter passes over fronting defenders.
Morris and Williams each tallied nine points, while reserve Jaimi Tuttle recorded a putback in each half of the season-ending loss.
Sloan and Waites assisted one another on a pair of 2-on-1 transition layups, and the margin swelled to 54-25 after Williams began the fourth quarter with an arching score from the post.
