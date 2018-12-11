IRONTON – Five consecutive missed shots and a needless third foul near midcourt with 3.4 seconds left exemplified a mostly frustrating first half for Josie Landrum on Monday night.
The Arcadia Valley senior guard watched five minutes of the second quarter from the bench as her team quickly squandered an early nine-point lead to revitalized Ste. Genevieve.
But consecutive 3-pointers changed not only the fortunes of Landrum as the third quarter began, but also set the tone for a defining and sustained response by the Lady Tigers.
Landrum connected five times from long range overall, and joined sophomore Gracee Smith in spurring Arcadia Valley to an eventual 72-61 home victory.
Landrum scored 23 points exclusively in the second half – two shy of her varsity best – and collected 10 rebounds along with six assists and two blocks in a breakout effort.
Smith netted a career-high 24 points plus six assists and three steals, and often handled the basketball out front with Landrum after junior Katie Whited fouled out late in the third quarter.
Jaesa Brockes recorded 13 points, and Whited notched eight during a solid opening stanza for Arcadia Valley (4-2), which landed a barrage of nine 3-pointers after intermission.
Sophomore guard Maci Reynolds compiled 20 points, six assists and four steals, and Ste. Genevieve (5-2) generated its largest lead of 33-26 at halftime.
Senior Jennifer Humbolt totaled 18 points with five assists, and forward Sydney Bumgardaner secured another double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds.
Ste. Genevieve gained a 12-11 lead when Ella Reed squeezed a rebound and found Bumgardaner ahead for a layup, representing the fifth lead change of the early minutes.
Arcadia Valley answered with a 10-0 outburst to cap the quarter, sparked by a steal and bank shot from Whited plus another steal and pull-up jumper by Smith.
But foul trouble slowed the Lady Tigers, and Ste. Genevieve used its speedy guards to create numerous transition baskets after Humbolt scored twice in a crowded lane.
Reynolds capitalized on an errant AV pass for an uncontested layup, and earned two subsequent trips to the line as the Dragons posted a 21-5 scoring edge in the second.
Megan Aubuchon provided three field goals after checking in, including a fast-break finish to regain the advantage for Ste. Genevieve at 26-24.
Smith highlighted a push by the Lady Tigers with a go-ahead 3-pointer, then intercepted a bounce pass and dished to Landrum for a conventional 3-point play at 41-37.
Reynolds and Humbolt attacked the basket off broken pressure to bring the Dragons even at 43-43, but could not curb the continuous opposing onslaught.
Landrum put Arcadia Valley ahead to stay on the ensuing possession, and back-to-back triples from Smith and Brockes extended the margin to 54-47 with seven minutes remaining.
Jaidyn Phelps supplied key minutes down the stretch, and fellow reserve Chelsie Rice hit a timely shot from a tight angle to help preserve the lead.
Smith drained a mid-range jumper after a Bumgardaner three cut the difference to 58-54, and Landrum sealed the outcome with two straight 3-pointers from the right wing plus a driving layup.
Reynolds made 7-of-9 free throws, and Humbolt converted 6-of-7 attempts for the Dragons, who were 17-of-25 as a team compared to 10-of-15 by Arcadia Valley.
The contest offered a final opportunity to improve seeding before the Central Christmas Tournament bracket is unveiled on Wednesday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.