Larkin, Winch lead Lady Raiders to thrilling title

HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Paris Larkin faced intense and relentless pressure from the Lutheran South defense as the primary ball handler for North County on Friday night.

With the championship of the Black and Red Classic hanging in the balance, the junior point guard remained calm, found an opening and attacked.

Larkin drove end to end following a stolen pass by teammate Emma Gaugel, and banked a 5-footer in traffic with less than 2 seconds left to secure a 63-61 victory and title repeat for the Lady Raiders.

“Once Emma stole the ball, I knew I had to get it and go,” Larkin said. “Just the adrenaline and the bench being hyped helped out a lot. Getting to the rim, I was just thinking that ball has to go in. Once it did, it was the greatest feeling.”

North County (3-1) overcame 24 turnovers and a squandered 12-point lead to prevail while its rotation of seven players avoided serious foul trouble.

Larkin scored 12 of her 23 points in the first quarter on a series of smooth pull-up jumpers, and also finished with 10 rebounds and four steals.

Senior center and tournament MVP Kamryn Winch totaled 25 points, 14 rebounds and three assists. If bruises were an official statistic, she would have earned a triple-double.

“It was one of the more physical games I’ve played in. When I came out there for the second half, they were all over me,” Winch said with a smile. “Sometimes I go into a game thinking [the officials] will call fouls, and when they don’t, I get really mad.”

Lutheran South (4-2) forged a 60-60 tie with 4:30 remaining, as Amy Ceko finished a driving layup after a triple team along the perimeter backfired on the Lady Raiders.

Sophia Horrell and Kate Jones each split subsequent trips to the line, and neither side produced another field goal until the frantic final sequence.

North County forced two crucial turnovers once the Lancers adopted a more deliberate approach in the final minute. Larkin deflected a pass to earn possession prior to a missed layup.

Lutheran South again showed patience while seeking the potential game winner, but a designed pass on a baseline cut was intercepted by Gaugel.

Larkin was given the ball moments later, and a decision by head coach Joe Arnold to forego burning a timeout paid off as she avoided two Lancers in the backcourt, stopped between three retreating defenders and connected near the edge of the lane.

“When we got the steal and the play got bottled up, I stood up thinking I would need to call timeout,” Arnold said. “I looked at the clock and saw there was about 8 seconds to go.

“Paris came out of the pack with the ball, and at that point I thought, ‘Let’s just let this go and see what happens. The score was tied, and I may have done things differently and set something up if we were down by one. Paris is such a great full-court player who can create off the dribble. I knew she would either get that shot off or be fouled.”

Sophomore guard Chloe Eggerding paced the Lancers with 16 points, and drained consecutive 3-pointers in the fourth quarter after two free throws by Lauren Politte had given North County a 59-52 edge.

The Lady Raiders appeared to be teetering slightly down the stretch, but salvaged a free throw in response from senior Addy Layton after she dived to save an errant pass in the corner.

Winch, who recently signed with Division II program Maryville, anchored the North County offense with more than 30 minutes of court time while repeatedly drawing contact in the post.

Her putback resulted in a 53-47 lead as the third quarter concluded. Winch began the stanza by finishing a lob pass from Gaugel, and later returned the favor from the left elbow at 42-38.

“I always try to play in front of the person who is guarding me,” Winch said. “Sometimes, I’ll wait until the ball is swung and then try to get the position.”

North County made 16-of-28 free throws, compared to 8-of-11 by Lutheran South, and abandoned the 3-point shot completely after going 0-for-5 in the first half.

The Lancers trailed throughout most of the contest, but prevented the Lady Raiders from pulling away by aggressively inducing mistakes and sinking nine triples.

Although the last shot by Larkin was her most memorable, it was a series of six jumpers between 8 and 15 feet that cracked the opposing defense for a 21-9 lead through one quarter.

Gaugel had seven points and four assists for the Lady Raiders, who shifted several roles among its roster following a season-ending knee injury to all-conference guard Tyler Conkright.

“It’s unfortunate that Tyler got hurt, and I wish she could still be out there with us,” said Larkin, who joined Winch on the all-tournament team. “A lot of pressure has been on me, and really all of us. But everyone has to step up. We’ve all gotten better with each half and it showed tonight.”

The encouraging lead evaporated quickly as Lutheran South developed a 14-1 run spanning three minutes to lead 23-22. Eggerding ignited her team with two transition layups and an ensuing 3-pointer in rapid succession.

Winch answered with three consecutive baskets later in the second period when Hanna Politte, Lauren Politte and Gaugel emerged from broken pressure to locate her from various passing angles.

“Their press forced us into a lot of bad decisions because people who we wanted handling the ball were not coming to get the ball,” Arnold said. “We are having to relearn some things with the injury to Conkright. We've had to rotate kids into the ball-handling role that normally would not be there.

“The kids still did a great job. We would get ahead, and they would make a run on us. But we fought off every run they had.”

Katelynn Karsten and Ceko netted 11 points each, and Ellie Buscher ended with eight points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Lutheran South.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.