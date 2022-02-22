Lesterville edges St. Paul amid parade of fouls

BUNKER, Mo. – Lesterville guard Grace Hicks could have easily guessed who was taking the last shot of regulation for St. Paul on Monday night.

Judging exactly when star junior Brylee Durbin might release her potential game-tying 3-pointer was not quite so predictable.

Hicks reacted well to deflect an attempted 24-footer with about 3 seconds remaining, and the Lady Bearcats survived 71-68 after seven total players had fouled out in a chaotic Class 1, District 3 basketball semifinal.

Lesterville (12-8) capitalized on 27 turnovers forced, and advanced to face state power South Iron for the championship on Thursday night.

St. Paul (16-10) sought a new single-season program record for wins, and rallied for two possible chances to draw even after trailing by eight points with 1:06 to play.

Senior forward Riley Petty capped a strong fourth quarter on a putback to make it 69-68 with 10.9 left on the clock. The Giants used an immediate timeout to trap the ensuing inbounds play.

But a long heave was tracked down by reserve freshman Olivia Sieve, who had just entered for the first time with four teammates disqualified. Her wild overhead flip somehow dropped through the cylinder while fouled, drawing an astonished smile from opposing head coach Andy Sherrill.

Her free throw did not connect, however, and St. Paul had nine seconds to push for overtime. Durbin did not hesitate after gaining slight separation, but Hicks was fully prepared.

Hicks totaled 18 points plus five steals, and junior forward Reese Gray pulled down 10 rebounds while equaling Piper Fitzgerald with 17 points each for the Lady Bearcats.

Durbin was sensational for St. Paul in defeat, notching 14 of her 31 game-high points in the third quarter after Petty picked up her fourth foul on a clear out. Durbin also had eight rebounds, five steals and four assists.

Petty remained available until the conclusion, and achieved most of her double-double down the stretch with 22 points and 11 rebounds overall.

Petty became the third player in school history to surpass 1,000 career points – a feat Durbin accomplished Dec. 20 – in her final varsity contest.

Lesterville appeared poised to pull away when two free throws by Gray preceded consecutive steals and layups from Hicks and Gray for a sudden 66-58 advantage with 2:15 left.

St. Paul sliced into a 68-60 deficit as Durbin found Petty inside for a 3-point play. Durbin bolstered a 10-of-15 effort from the line by sinking a pair, and Mia Sherrill blocked the next Lesterville shot.

The Lady Bearcats overcame a mighty struggle with free throws, knocking down only 15-of-34 while the Giants cashed in more frequently at 24-of-39.

Fitzgerald converted an uncontested putback to beat the halftime buzzer for a 30-28 Lesterville edge, and teammate Sidney Hawkins opened the third quarter with a driving layup.

Durbin swung momentum abruptly with a personal 9-0 run, dribbling through multiple defenders to sink two shots in the paint while also finishing a dazzling reverse layup off a baseline attack.

Grace McMillen restored a 42-37 cushion for the Giants with a 3-pointer, and scored 11 before fouling out. Lesterville quickly tied it on a Fitzgerald triple and Gray layup off a midcourt steal.

Shacura Jackson provided seven rebounds for the Lady Bearcats, and hustled down for a putback and foul for an eventual 54-45 lead after first stopping to help Durbin to her feet from a rough collision.

Petty achieved her milestone on a 3-point play midway through the first quarter after beginning the night with 995, and the Giants posted their largest lead of 14-8 when Durbin connected near the top of the circle.

But a couple of miscues enabled Lesterville to counter in a blink, as Hicks answered from the perimeter and Fitzgerald drew contact on her way to the rim for a tying 3-point play before the period expired.

Sherrill had four blocks for St. Paul.

