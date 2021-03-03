Lift for Life rolls past West County

Another banked 3-pointer from Wilson and a steal by Kori Seals caused West County coach Bob Simily to call the team’s second timeout not even five minutes into the contest.

“They got some baskets early,” Simily said. “We had some opportunities early and didn't finish a couple of chances around the rim and then they stretched out and then you know maybe panic sets in a little bit, we got to get this thing going, but we just never could get there tonight.”

Brown and Chase Giddings capped the dominant opening frame with 3-pointers to give Lift for Life a 24-9 lead.

For as high-flying the first quarter was, the second quarter became a defensive slugfest.

Trying to mitigate mounting fouls, Brown was forced to go deep in his rotation while the offense took the air out of the ball.

But the Hawks’ defense never wavered in its intensity, forcing six more West County turnovers, and allowing the Bulldogs to make just 1 of their 6 shot attempts from the field in the second quarter.

“Defense and rebounding is everything for us,” Brown said.