Lutheran South girls unseat North County

HERCULANEUM, Mo. – After being stunned by her last-second transition basket last year, the Lutheran South girls prioritized knowing exactly where Paris Larkin was lurking this time.

The Lancers relentlessly shadowed the standout North County guard with multiple defenders on Friday night, and avenged two previous head-to-head losses in the Black and Red Classic final.

Tournament MVP Ellie Buscher compiled 19 points and 11 rebounds, both game highs, and her squad reaped the benefits of a dominant second quarter to unseat the Lady Raiders 51-44.

Savannah Butterfield added 16 points and filled a key defensive role to help top-seeded Lutheran South (4-2) force 22 turnovers while committing just 11.

North County (4-1) overcame a series of early miscues against the pressure to finish the first quarter tied, but failed to shield the Lancers from offensive rebounds in the second.

Lauren Politte equaled Larkin with 13 points, and secured eight rebounds for the Lady Raiders. Both were chosen for the all-tournament team.

Buscher attacked for a driving layup, and Sophia Horrell scored off a cut down the lane as Lutheran South established a 51-36 advantage with three minutes to play.

Freshman guard Alyssa Ludwig responded with seven late points – two crossing layups from the right side and a 3-pointer off a skip pass – but time ran out on the two-time defending champs.

North County ended seven of its first nine possessions with turnovers, and trailed 6-0 before going on a run to punctuate the opening period.

Freshman forward Alli Scott hit a putback shot while totaling six points and seven rebounds, and Politte cashed in a frontcourt steal ahead of the buzzer to make it 12-12.

The Lady Raiders were ahead for all of 21 seconds after Paige Lewis reclaimed a blocked shot inside to deposit her lone basket. Chloe Eggerding promptly answered by ratting in a 3-pointer from straight away.

Larkin netted all five of her field goals before halftime, either through well-timed cuts away from the ball or by dribbling with conviction through the congested traffic.

She finished a diagonal drive by suddenly stopping and fading for an 8-foot bank shot on target, and also showed toughness by staying on the court for the full 32 minutes.

Horrell and Butterfield combined forces to take away most passing lanes after intermission, causing the Lady Raiders to hesitate or find alternative options away from Larkin.

Lutheran South put together a 20-7 surge heading into halftime. Lindy French stood uncontested on a putback, and Butterfield coasted to the goal off an ensuing steal by Sydney Pfister.

Buscher corralled her own missed shot, and nailed a 7-foot jumper as time expired, sending the Lancers into the locker room with a 33-21 lead.

Politte was a chief catalyst for North County with two baskets and free throws resulting from aggressive drives during an otherwise subdued third quarter.

Buscher countered with her lone 3-pointer of the night, and the stanza concluded in a 42-30 spread.

Sydney Pfister tallied six points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists in the victory.