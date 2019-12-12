HERCULANEUM, Mo. – The North County girls basketball team used a simple and effective formula to achieve offensive success during the early minutes against Lutheran South.
Forwards were isolated in the post against smaller defenders as their guards lobbed entry passes, enabling sophomore reserve Kamryn Winch to cash in with six first-quarter field goals.
Lutheran South countered with increased pressure to create more turnovers, and delivered a dominant stretch before halftime to reach the Doe Run Classic title game on Wednesday night.
Junior guard Emma Pawlitz finished with 25 points, Macy Schelp added 16 points with five steals, and the Crusaders withstood a late challenge for a 66-56 semifinal victory.
Mikayla Nichols scored on an outlet pass, and Chloe Akerson beat the third-quarter buzzer with a pull-up jumper following a North County miss to restore a 51-36 advantage.
Kamryn Winch shared game-high honors with 25 points, and collected seven rebounds for the Lady Raiders, who opened the fourth on an 11-2 run.
Lutheran South (3-1) piled up 10 team fouls in less than 10 minutes, and North County (5-1) attacked with aggression to start the final stanza.
Kayleigh Winch hit a putback after her younger sister banked in a shot along the low block. Freshman Lainey Calkins scored on a drive and dish from Ella Gant to make it 53-37 with 4:48 remaining.
The Crusaders regrouped out of a timeout, and ran two stalling possessions to perfection. Schelp rolled down a baseline jumper before Pawlitz drilled her fourth 3-pointer from an open left side.
Lutheran South bumped the margin back to double digits, and Pawlitz sank 6-of-8 free throws over the final three minutes to secure a championship berth against Grandview on Friday.
Kayleigh Winch netted 14 points with three steals, and Calkins grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds while chipping in nine points as North County suffered its first defeat.
Julia Christopher compiled eight assists, and Gant distributed seven more during a clear focus on feeding passes into the post. The Lady Raiders did not have a made 3-pointer in the game.
Kamryn Winch ended with the first quarter with 14 points, drawing contact on three made baskets, and North County established its largest lead at 18-11.
But the Lady Raiders were harmed by shaky perimeter defense that was late to find the Lutheran South shooters, and Schelp conversely sparked her squad with three frontcourt steals.
Akerson and Pawlitz each connected three times from beyond the arc in the first half, and the Crusaders suddenly surged to a 31-21 advantage following a crucial 20-3 run.
Schelp had narrowed the gap to one with a driving finish, and Grace Haase began the second quarter with a go-ahead cutting layup after Kayleigh Winch blocked a 3-point try at the previous buzzer.
North County pulled to 34-27 before the break, but a 3-point play by Pawlitz helped Lutheran South extend the halftime difference to 41-28.
Akerson scored 13 points, and Haase had 10 more as four Crusaders reach double digits.
North County, just 18-of-32 from the line, will face tourney host Herculaneum on Friday at 7 p.m.
St. Paul 56, Crystal City 26
HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Briley Durbin scored a game-high 17 points, and St. Paul Lutheran rolled past Crystal City 56-26 in the Doe Run Classic consolation bracket.
Riley Petty finished with 16 points, and the Giants patiently used their depth to create separation. Paige Ames had 11 points to give St. Paul a third player in double digits.
St. Paul (3-2) outscored the Hornets 21-8 in the second quarter to lead 33-15 at halftime, and will face Pacific for fifth place.
Molly Clemmons posted 12 points and fellow freshman Kate Eisenbeis had eight for Crystal City, which struggled to 4-of-14 overall from the line.
