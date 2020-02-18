MAC lands North County star Winch

North County High School senior Kayleigh Winch signed a National Letter of Intent on Tuesday to play basketball and continue her education next season at Mineral Area College. Winch is the career leader in rebounds, and one of five North County girls to score more than 1,500 varsity points. She also holds the single-game record for the program with 40 points, and achieved all-state distinction as a sophomore after leading North County to a district championship in 2018. Winch has shined in three sports at NCHS, earning First Team all-conference status at middle hitter in volleyball while also starting on defense for the NCHS soccer program. Also seated, from left, are her sister Kamryn Winch, father Kyle Winch and mother Schea Winch. Standing, from left, are North County assistant basketball coach Brittany Wood, brother Kollin Winch, Mineral Area assistant basketball coach Briley Palmer and North County head basketball coach Zac McVey.