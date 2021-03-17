McRaven taking hoops game to MAC

West County High School senior Dori McRaven signed a National Letter of Intent on Tuesday to play basketball and continue her education at Mineral Area College. McRaven is the career scoring leader for the Lady Bulldogs with 1,884 points, and recently led them to a district championship and third straight conference title. McRaven earned all-state recognition as a junior, and is a multi-time all-conference and all-district performer in both volleyball and basketball. Also seated are her father Ron McRaven and mother Nikki McRaven. Standing, from left, are West County athletic director John Simily, sister Dhatri McRaven, West County head girls basketball coach Bobby Simily and Mineral Area head women’s basketball coach Briley Palmer.