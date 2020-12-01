Monday Basketball: Central utilizes added depth in debut victory

Perryville (1-0) threw an outlet pass out of bounds with Schnurbusch on the bench, then surrendered a tying putback to sophomore Kalie Thompson at 44-44 once she returned to the court.

Kadence Gibson put the Lady Trojans on top with an ensuing 3-pointer, but Rachel Riney stemmed that 7-0 run with a tough finish while splitting two defenders.

Schnurbusch committed her fifth foul after hitting 1-of-2 from the line with 53 seconds left, and Potosi regained a 48-47 edge with Thompson at the stripe.

Ehlers had been silent offensively after a strong start, but caught a kickout pass from Leah Buerck out of a timeout and connected from long range to finish with 14 points.

Buerck tacked on two clinching free throws after Potosi committed a crucial traveling violation, and gave the sixth-seeded Lady Pirates three players in double figures with 12 points.

Carley Hampton totaled 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals to pace Potosi (0-1), which debuted under new head coach Jeff Gibson and did not have junior guard Kiersten Blair in uniform.