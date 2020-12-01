Monday Basketball: Central utilizes added depth in debut victory

FREDERICKTOWN – The Central girls basketball team advanced to the Class 4 state playoffs last winter while routinely operating with a core rotation of seven players.
The arsenal appears more fortified now for the Lady Rebels, who dominated the host squad 63-28 in their delayed season opener Monday night at the Fredericktown Tournament.
Senior forward Kaley Kimball compiled 20 points and seven rebounds, and nine separate players scored for Central (1-0) days after its roster achieved full strength.
Sophia Horton scored 10 of her 12 points rapidly in the third quarter, and collected a team-high nine rebounds along with four assists.
The Lady Rebels hoped to debut nine days earlier, but withdrew from an event at the Farmington Civic Center due to contact tracing precautions related to COVID-19.
Their defensive spacing and trapping pressure was especially effective Monday during a 14-0 run that spanned the final seven minutes of the second quarter.
Fredericktown (0-1) did not have starting guard Linley Rehkop available for the game, and the Central guards swarmed to limit standout junior Kyndal Dodd until the closing stretch.
Sophomore Kylee Maddox highlighted the Lady Blackcats with 14 points and three steals, mixing in a pair of 3-point baskets along the way.
Kimball punished the opposing defense with a series of lethal mid-range jumpers from the baseline as her team patiently established a 30-10 halftime lead.
Horton netted her first field goal at 26-10 after receiving an entry feed, but found Kimball on a patented backdoor lob for the game’s initial points.
Olivia Dunn provided nine points and five rebounds off the bench, including a physical putback after completing a 3-point play with a baseline drive in the second quarter.
Fredericktown broke pressure as freshman Ava Penuel assisted a streaking Lydia Mell for an uncontested layup, and Shayna Russom made it 16-10 with a second-chance basket.
Kimball restored momentum for Central with three straight scoring plays, and Aubree Eaton made a steal and layup to punctuate the first half.
Horton seized control out of intermission with a couple of strong moves inside. She muscled in a putback through contact, and converted from the line before hitting from the perimeter for a 49-17 cushion.
Maddox equaled that triple on the next possession, and had an impressive up-and-under move off a ball fake to score earlier in the third quarter.
Jessica Hulsey, Reagan Bradley and Kinley Norris were among five Lady Rebels to sink at least one 3-pointer. Halle Richardson chipped in six points, and Madison Holmes notched four assists plus five rebounds.
Central holds the top seed overall, and can capture its pool plus a berth in the championship final by defeating Naylor on Thursday.
Russom grabbed six rebounds, and Dodd collected three steals for Fredericktown.
Perryville 52, Potosi 48
FREDERICKTOWN – Junior guard Ciara Ehlers drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer with 14 seconds left on Monday to propel Perryville past Potosi 52-48 in a seeding upset at the Fredericktown Tournament.
The Lady Pirates capped a contest that featured 12 lead changes in total and three sizable momentum shifts during the fourth quarter on an 8-1 spurt.
Kyla Schnurbusch provided a game-high 22 points and six steals before fouling out, including a pair of smooth driving layups for a 44-39 Perryville lead.
Potosi suffered three turnovers and lost an alternate possession over four empty minutes of the final stanza, but was revived when Kya Gibson stole the ball back for a layup.
Perryville (1-0) threw an outlet pass out of bounds with Schnurbusch on the bench, then surrendered a tying putback to sophomore Kalie Thompson at 44-44 once she returned to the court.
Kadence Gibson put the Lady Trojans on top with an ensuing 3-pointer, but Rachel Riney stemmed that 7-0 run with a tough finish while splitting two defenders.
Schnurbusch committed her fifth foul after hitting 1-of-2 from the line with 53 seconds left, and Potosi regained a 48-47 edge with Thompson at the stripe.
Ehlers had been silent offensively after a strong start, but caught a kickout pass from Leah Buerck out of a timeout and connected from long range to finish with 14 points.
Buerck tacked on two clinching free throws after Potosi committed a crucial traveling violation, and gave the sixth-seeded Lady Pirates three players in double figures with 12 points.
Carley Hampton totaled 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals to pace Potosi (0-1), which debuted under new head coach Jeff Gibson and did not have junior guard Kiersten Blair in uniform.
The second-seeded Lady Trojans kept their starting five together through the first 11:40, and assumed their largest lead of 23-17 when Kya Gibson knocked down a mid-range jumper.
Schnurbusch retaliated with a 3-pointer, and Buerck closed the half with her second triple to get within 28-27 after Annie McCaul cashed in an offensive rebound for Potosi.
The first quarter concluded in a 14-14 tie. Potosi executed two pinpoint passes from each corner to the opposite low block for baskets by Hampton and Kya Gibson to begin the second.
Kya Gibson netted 12 points while Thompson added nine points and seven rebounds. Kadence Gibson finished with eight points and six assists.
BOYS BASKETBALL
North County 57, Fox 43
BONNE TERRE – Senior transfer guard Kyle Conkright poured in 27 points on Monday at the North County tournament as the host club defeated Fox 57-43.
Head coach Jimmy Palmer picked up his 100th career win in the season opener as the Raiders battled without star guard Karter Kekec due to a recent lower leg injury.
Clayton Crow added 10 points and Braden Swift chipped in eight for North County (1-0).
The round-robin tournament was finalized after the annual eight-team Fountain City Classic – featuring boys and girls brackets – was canceled due to a rise in local COVID-19 cases.
North County will instead face De Soto instead on Thursday. The Dragons lost to Hillsboro 61-53 in the nightcap on Monday.
