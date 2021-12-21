Monday Basketball: Durbin moves past 1,000 career points

BOURBON, Mo. – Junior guard Brylee Durbin became the second player in St. Paul Lutheran girls basketball history to surpass 1,000 career points on Monday night.

Durbin finished with 22 points during a 60-39 road triumph over Bourbon, and joined 2017 graduate Catherine Mell in reaching the milestone number for the Giants.

St. Paul (8-3) had only seven players in uniform, and eventually invoked a running clock after Durbin opened the third quarter with a crowning steal and layup.

Riley Petty scored 12 points in the victory.

Central 77, Hillsboro 42

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Junior forward Halle Richardson scored 15 points as a balanced attack by the Central girls resulted in four players reaching double figures on Monday night.

Freshman guard Allysa O’Connor finished with 14 points, and the Lady Rebels dominated host Hillsboro 77-42.

Grace Populis knocked down four 3-pointers before halftime, and equaled Courtney Dortch with 12 points each in the victory.

Madison Holmes added six points on three baskets in the third quarter. Central (6-1) begins action in its Christmas tournament as the No. 2 seed against Ste. Genevieve on Monday.

Valle Catholic 37, Perryville 29

STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic held off Perryville 37-29 at home in the final contest before a short holiday break on Monday evening.

Senior guard Sam Loida scored 14 points, and sophomore guard Ade Weiler added nine for the Lady Warriors (5-2).

Valle Catholic holds the No. 3 seed for the FSCB Christmas Tournament, and will face either De Soto or Viburnum in the quarterfinal round next Tuesday at West County High School.

