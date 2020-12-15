Monday Basketball: Knights blister Sikeston; Reynolds scores 1,000th

Allen powered her way to 23 points and nine rebounds, showing excellent touch in the paint, but watched the last 5:06 of the second quarter from the bench after Sweeney induced her third foul.

Roth shined during an 11-0 run with seven quick points. After connecting from long range, she drilled a jumper and scored off her own steal a few seconds later to establish a 52-20 margin.

Grace Duncan posted team highs with six assists and eight rebounds for the Knights, who had just nine turnovers. Carissa Cassimatis chipped in six points to lead the bench production.

Moore notched eight points for Sikeston.

North County 66, Ft. Zumwalt East 48

ST. PETERS, Mo. – A crucial lift from junior guard Hanna Politte helped North County overcome a sloppy four-minute stretch to begin the third quarter on Monday night.

The fifth-seeded Lady Raiders delivered an improved 18-of-22 effort at the free-throw line, and defeated Ft. Zumwalt East 66-48 in the first round of the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament.