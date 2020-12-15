Monday Basketball: Knights blister Sikeston; Reynolds scores 1,000th

FARMINGTON – Sikeston star Karris Allen looked unstoppable while hitting four field goals in the first two minutes, then quickly picked up her second personal foul.
The Farmington girls basketball team responded at home with more than six pivotal minutes of shutout defense, and cruised to an impressive 71-36 blowout on Monday night.
Sophomore forward Jade Roth netted 13 of her 16 points during the second half to pace four Knights in double digits, and also compiled seven rebounds and five steals.
Skylar Sweeney added 11 points, and sparked a 16-0 run with a pull-up jumper and go-ahead steal and layup after Farmington trailed 9-3 early on.
Angelia Davis used a pump fake and drive to complete the first quarter with a basket, and provided 14 points while Anna McKinney notched 10 points plus a team-high six steals.
Chelise Moore ended the Sikeston drought with two straight jumpers, but the Knights continued to be disruptive while building an eventual 33-18 halftime lead.
Sweeney knocked down a 3-pointer from the right side, McKinney banked in a runner and Davis sank a baseline shot to highlight a key 12-3 spurt by Farmington (3-1).
Allen powered her way to 23 points and nine rebounds, showing excellent touch in the paint, but watched the last 5:06 of the second quarter from the bench after Sweeney induced her third foul.
Roth shined during an 11-0 run with seven quick points. After connecting from long range, she drilled a jumper and scored off her own steal a few seconds later to establish a 52-20 margin.
Grace Duncan posted team highs with six assists and eight rebounds for the Knights, who had just nine turnovers. Carissa Cassimatis chipped in six points to lead the bench production.
Moore notched eight points for Sikeston.
North County 66, Ft. Zumwalt East 48
ST. PETERS, Mo. – A crucial lift from junior guard Hanna Politte helped North County overcome a sloppy four-minute stretch to begin the third quarter on Monday night.
The fifth-seeded Lady Raiders delivered an improved 18-of-22 effort at the free-throw line, and defeated Ft. Zumwalt East 66-48 in the first round of the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament.
Kamryn Winch notched a double-double before halftime, and compiled 22 points, 15 rebounds and four steals fresh off MVP honors during last week’s Doe Run Classic title run.
North County (5-0) limited the Lions to 32 percent shooting on their home floor, and advanced to meet top seed Rock Bridge on Wednesday.
The Lady Raiders generated 26 bench points, and grabbed an early 17-10 lead after Emma Gaugel converted a third chance through contact and Emily Pruneau added another putback.
They continued to crash the boards as guard Emily Veach earned three rebounds in a single sequence before finding Winch open with an excellent diagonal entry pass in the second quarter.
North County returned from the locker room with a 34-26 lead to commit 10 turnovers in a span of 12 possessions, but Ft. Zumwalt East (3-2) failed to capitalize in seven straight empty trips.
Yasmine Edmonson totaled 19 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists for the Lions, who drew within 37-33 on baskets by Tyliah Williams and Cheyenne Green.
Politte responded with her personal 8-0 scoring run, knocking down a 3-pointer from each corner along with a weak-side putback to restore a 45-33 advantage. She finished with 12 points overall.
Lainey Calkins made it 49-38 with a tough catch and finish inside, and Ella Gant provided a steal and excellent 2-on-1 feed across to Tyler Conkright for a 52-40 margin.
Paris Larkin provided six of her 10 points in the closing minutes, while Gant tallied five steals and Conkright dished out five assists in the victory.
Williams shared game-high honors with 22 points for the Lions, who struggled to 3-of-15 from the perimeter.
Jackson 52, Ste. Genevieve 46
JACKSON, Mo. – Senior guard Maci Reynolds surpassed 1,000 career points in the fourth quarter while hoping to ignite Ste. Genevieve toward a fourth-quarter comeback.
The Dragons reduced a 14-point deficit to a single possession on Monday night, but Jackson converted 7-of-9 free throws down the final stretch to prevail 52-46 at home.
Jordyn McClellan netted 16 points to pace the Indians. Katie Waller had 10 of her 12 points in the first half as Jackson established a 29-19 lead at the break.
Ste. Genevieve (1-2) trailed 40-26 entering the fourth quarter before embarking on a 20-12 closing run, and were 17-of-23 from the line.
Maci Reynolds made 10-of-14 free throws while compiling a game-high 23 points. She became the first to reach 1,000 for the Dragons since sister Madison Reynolds achieved that feat on Feb. 18, 2016.
Marysa Flieg and Megan Aubuchon had seven points each for Ste. Genevieve.
Madison Lambert notched nine points for Jackson (4-2).
Valle Catholic 54, St. Paul 52
FARMINGTON – Riley Siebert produced a team-high 17 points, and fellow senior Bryna Blum sank four 3-point shots to help Valle Catholic hold off St. Paul Lutheran 54-52 on Monday night.
Hannah Fowler added two key baskets down the stretch, including a putback with 39 seconds left as the Lady Warriors increased a fragile 52-50 advantage.
Blum finished with 13 points, and helped Valle Catholic (2-3) build a double-digit lead in a strong third quarter after the contest was squared 25-25 at halftime.
Sophomore guard Brylee Durbin sparked a steady comeback push from St. Paul (2-5) that narrowly fell short, and led all players with 21 points while teammate Riley Petty posted 12.
Freshman forward Emma Christine tallied 11 points in the victory.
Both teams will return to action on Wednesday with Valle Catholic heading to Potosi and St. Paul hosting Arcadia Valley.
Potosi 32, Poplar Bluff 30
POTOSI – Sophomore guard Kya Gibson scored 10 of her 12 points before halftime, and Potosi rallied to edge visiting Poplar Bluff 32-30 on Monday night.
Potosi (1-4) outscored the Lady Mules 11-6 in the fourth quarter after trailing 24-21, getting timely 3-pointers down the stretch from Carley Hampton and Kaydence Gibson.
Hampton finished with eight points for the Lady Trojans, who were ahead 16-15 at intermission and notched their first victory of the season.
Sierra Sievers and Hannah Corcimigia netted 14 points each to share game-high honors for Poplar Bluff (1-4).
West County 72, Jefferson 21
LEADWOOD – Dori McRaven dropped in 20 of her 22 points in the first half, and the West County girls coasted past district rival Jefferson 72-21 on Monday night.
Senior guard Madalyn Herrera added 14 points, and sophomore forward Morgan Simily scored 12 for the Lady Bulldogs (5-0).
West County surged to a 27-3 lead that swelled to 46-12 by halftime. Alivia Simily and Alexis Hedgcorth chipped in six points each.
Jefferson was paced by senior Catryn Cattoor with eight points.
