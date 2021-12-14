Monday Hoops: Hampton heats up as Potosi cruises

BISMARCK – Carley Hampton simply could not miss during a remarkable shooting stretch in the second quarter on Tuesday evening.

The senior guard sent seven consecutive 3-point attempts through the net, and the Lady Trojans rolled past Bismarck for a 71-28 road victory.

Hampton later sank an eighth triple and tallied a career-high 32 points for Potosi (4-2), which received scoring from nine different sources.

Emily Hochstatter finished with seven points while Annie McCaul and Kya Gibson provided six each.

West County 65, Jefferson 24

FESTUS, Mo. – Lilly James and Alexis Hedgcorth each scored 14 points, and West County earned a 65-24 road victory at Jefferson on Monday night.

West County (5-2) was comfortably ahead 37-6 at halftime, and notched its third straight triumph ahead of a clash with Fredericktown on Thursday.

Bailey Skiles also reached double digits with 11 points for the Lady Bulldogs.

South Iron 58, Fredericktown 36

FREDERICKTOWN – After recently landing the top seed for the Central Christmas Tournament, the South Iron girls improved to 4-0 with a 58-36 triumph at Fredericktown on Monday night.

The Lady Panthers extended a 37-26 lead by outscoring the host club 21-10 in the fourth quarter.

Kyndal Dodd secured another double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds for Fredericktown (4-3), which narrowly trailed 12-10 after eight minutes, and battled to stay within 29-19 at halftime.

Freshman guard P.J. Ruetzel finished with 10 points and six rebounds while Amelia Miller had six points and five rebounds.

St. Vincent 51, Kingston 50

CADET – Senior star Madison Nelson poured in 32 points on Monday night, but the Kingston girls were edged 51-50 by visiting St. Vincent.

Tania Jenkins added eight points and Allison Hahn chipped in six for the Lady Cougars, who will host Ste. Genevieve on Thursday.

