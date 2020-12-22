Monday Roundup: Central dominates last game before Christmas

PARK HILLS – The level of competition is bound to escalate soon for a Central girls basketball team that has made the first month of its season look easy.
The Lady Rebels posted their seventh straight winning margin of more than 30 points on Monday night, routing Hillsboro 84-27 in a tune-up for the Central Christmas Tournament.
Kaley Kimball netted 14 of her game-high 16 points in the first half, and Central (7-0) landed 14 players in the scoring column while committing only five turnovers.
Sophia Horton recorded 13 points and five steals, and had three consecutive field goals on a putback and two layups off a steal and outlet pass during an initial 8-0 run.
After Kimball banked a short jumper, Horton stole and ensuing inbound for another layup to complete the first quarter and trigger a larger 15-0 spurt as the lead reached 31-7.
Two waves of reserves saw extensive minutes from there. Kinley Norris and Olivia Dunn each provided three field goals for Central in the second quarter.
Starting guard Aubree Eaton alertly created a steal and layup at the halftime buzzer following two Dunn baskets for a 48-13 separation after Kimball posted 10 points in the stanza.
Khloe Dischbein celebrated her 15th birthday with six points, and Reagan Bradley matched her on a pair of 3-pointers. Madison Holmes made a team-high four assists.
The Lady Rebels carry the top seeded for their home tournament, and will face Festus in the first round on Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
Mya LaPlante dropped in eight points and Dyllan Day added six for Hillsboro (1-5).
Perryville 52, Valle Catholic 35
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Senior Leah Buerck scored a game-high 17 points, and Perryville rode an explosive second quarter to a 52-35 victory over Valle Catholic on Monday night.
Ciara Ehlers added 11 points, and Rachel Riney notched nine points and seven rebounds as the Lady Pirates overcame a 10-of-24 effort from the line.
Valle Catholic (2-5) jumped ahead 6-0 at the outset, and restored an 11-5 lead after Perryville (4-2) misfired on five consecutive shots from the perimeter.
The entire complexion of the contest changed over the first 3:20 of the second quarter, as the host squad unleashed a scorching 21-4 run with no mistakes.
Buerck sandwiched a couple of 3-pointers around two uncontested layups stemming from her own steals, and Ehlers drained two more triples during an 8-of-8 shooting stretch.
Tegan Bishop capped the first half with an 18-footer at the buzzer for 35-17 difference. Perryville turned cold again with just four third-quarter points, but still maintained a 39-27 lead.
Senior forward Hannah Fowler produced the first two field goals by the Lady Warriors on a turnaround in the lane and ensuing layup off an inbounds pass.
Fowler brought Valle to within 39-29 on a third-chance basket with six minutes to play, and compiled 16 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks in defeat.
Perryville guard Kyla Schnurbusch fouled out moments later in a rebound battle, but a basket from Riney and 3-pointer by Ehlers put the outcome out of reach.
The Lady Warriors converted a solid 10-of-14 free throws while being hindered by 27 turnovers. Riley Siebert tallied seven points with 11 rebounds, and Sam Loida chipped in three steals.