Monday Roundup: Central dominates last game before Christmas

PARK HILLS – The level of competition is bound to escalate soon for a Central girls basketball team that has made the first month of its season look easy.

The Lady Rebels posted their seventh straight winning margin of more than 30 points on Monday night, routing Hillsboro 84-27 in a tune-up for the Central Christmas Tournament.

Kaley Kimball netted 14 of her game-high 16 points in the first half, and Central (7-0) landed 14 players in the scoring column while committing only five turnovers.

Sophia Horton recorded 13 points and five steals, and had three consecutive field goals on a putback and two layups off a steal and outlet pass during an initial 8-0 run.

After Kimball banked a short jumper, Horton stole and ensuing inbound for another layup to complete the first quarter and trigger a larger 15-0 spurt as the lead reached 31-7.

Two waves of reserves saw extensive minutes from there. Kinley Norris and Olivia Dunn each provided three field goals for Central in the second quarter.