Monday Roundup: Lady Raiders struggle, Knights, Dragons soar

Bryce Morgan and Devin Heuring added 10 points each as the Hawks prevailed 57-51 amid a resurgence following a nine-win season.

Kelly (19-9) headed into halftime leading 25-18 after Jansen capped a deliberate second quarter with a 3-pointer as time expired.

He added a putback through contact late in the third, and restored the largest separation of the game at 46-32 on a baseline drive early in the fourth.

Fredericktown (12-14) struggled mightily from the perimeter, but rallied by forcing turnovers and hitting 8-of-8 free throws in the final stanza.

Alex Sikes knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to make the deficit 54-51 with just 26 seconds remaining, but the Blackcats missed three shots on their next possession after Heuring split two from the line.

Nate Miller paced Fredericktown for a second straight district contest with 16 points, and Seth Laut had 14 from the post as four players dented the scoring column.

Sikes finished with 12 points and Grant Shankle chipped in nine on a frustrating shooting performance. Andrew Starkey appeared only briefly after suffering a stress fracture in his hand on Saturday.