Monday Roundup: Lesterville pushes pace, outlasts Arcadia Valley

LESTERVILLE, Mo. – It almost seemed instinctive how the Lesterville girls instantly attacked once controlling a long rebound or stolen pass.

The Lady Bearcats maximized their chances to outrun visiting Arcadia Valley down the basketball court, and protected an early lead for a convincing 84-60 victory on Monday night.

Senior forward and Mineral Area volleyball signee Reese Gray posted a double-double within the first 10 ½ minutes, and totaled 22 points, 16 rebounds, four blocks and three assists.

She opened the game with an isolated 3-pointer, capped the first half with an impressive reverse layup from the baseline, and helped Lesterville (7-4) lead for the duration.

Arcadia Valley (1-10) hoped to gain momentum from its first victory of the season at Jefferson, but was saddled with nine turnovers in each half while yielding far too many offensive rebounds.

The Lady Bearcats carried a 43-30 advantage at intermission, and pulled farther ahead as five different players contributed multiple field goals to a balanced and potent third quarter.

Grace Hicks compiled 17 points with five assists, including several transition layups, and teammate Piper Fitzgerald connected four times from long range amid 16 points overall.

Zoe St. Gemme and Hicks netted back-to-back baskets off broken pressure, and reserve forward Shacura Jackson cashed in entry passes on consecutive possessions for an early 20-8 lead.

Arcadia Valley countered with a balanced but less frequent scoring punch. Freshman Addison Gallaher had a team-high 12 points while seniors Molly Cook and Alyssa Glanzer tallied 11 each.

Paige Newstead-Adams hit a transition layup and 3-pointer off the bench, and Cook splashed a 3-pointer to help the Lady Tigers draw within 24-18 as the first quarter concluded.

Gray opened the second with two straight baskets from the post, however, and Hicks finished a 3-point play after receiving an outlet pass from Fitzgerald to strengthen a pivotal 8-0 push.

Glanzer made it 35-25 with a 3-pointer, and hit a closer jumper off a deflected pass, but the overall margin never crept below single digits.

AV failed to block out on several occasions, and Gray converted a fourth-chance before Fitzgerald struck from the perimeter to build a 54-34 lead.

Hicks again broke ahead of the pack as Jackson found her open, and Gray made a driving assist on the next Lesterville possession as Jackson made it 62-36.

Those field goals highlighted an 11-2 surge moments after Glanzer picked up her fourth personal foul and began a short rest on the bench.

Lily Pursley stemmed the run with a physical finish through heavy contact, and Gallaher notched her second 3-pointer of the game to open the fourth quarter for Arcadia Valley.

Katelyn Strange attacked for seven late points after dishing out five assists. Newstead-Adams had nine points while Pursley chipped in eight plus three steals. Cook brought down seven rebounds.

Jackson provided 12 points before leaving the action with an ankle injury in the closing moments. Sidney Hawkins tossed in eight points, and St. Gemme added seven more for Lesterville.

Central 62, Saxony Lutheran 35

PARK HILLS – Khloe Dischbein scored 15 points, and Central rode a strong defensive start past visiting Saxony Lutheran 62-35 on Monday night.

Kinley Norris added 13 points with four steals, and the Lady Rebels forced 13 turnovers during the first half to establish a 28-12 advantage at intermission.

Alyssa O’Connor totaled eight points, five assists and three steals, and capped a 15-3 opening period by intercepting a pass from a corner trap and hitting an immediate shot in the lane.

Norris knocked down her third 3-pointer early in the third quarter, and Dischbein drew the fourth foul from opposing forward Evie Caruso while driving for a 3-point play at 45-19.

Halle Richardson dished one of her five assists from the high post to Norris near the basket, and Central (11-2) briefly invoked a continuous clock at 53-22 with 6:22 remaining.

Saxony Lutheran (5-6) was held scoreless through the first 5 ½ minutes. Emma Dunning paced her squad with 12 points, including the lone field goal of the opening stanza, while Caruso secured eight rebounds.

Taylor O’Connor chipped in nine points, Sydney Miles had a team-high six rebounds, and Aniston Mapes registered four assists for the Lady Rebels.

Hillsboro 51, Potosi 47

POTOSI – Hillsboro saw its 10-point lead chopped down to four on multiple occasions down the stretch, but completed a solid road 51-47 road triumph over Potosi on Monday night.

Freshman Ashley Hilton scored a game-high 19 points, and junior Kaylee Hilton added 17 for Hillsboro (9-4), which ended a patient first half by both offenses with a 21-17 lead.

Sophomore center Blair Sitton unofficially produced a double-double off the bench for Potosi (9-5) with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Kaydence Gibson and Emily Hochstatter also netted 10 points for the Lady Trojans, who trailed 40-32 entering the fourth quarter. Paige West finished with nine points.