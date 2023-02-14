LESTERVILLE, Mo. – The St. Paul Lutheran girls basketball team returned to Lesterville for the resumption of a suspended game, and rallied for a 64-53 victory on Monday evening.

A medical emergency involving an official forced the action to be halted last month with the host Lady Bearcats carrying a 29-22 lead at halftime.

Lesterville forward and MAC volleyball signee Reese Gray originally tallied 11 points and eight rebounds, but was not available on Monday due to a recent knee injury.

St. Paul senior guard Brylee Durbin starred once the teams reconvened, and scored 15 of her 39 points over the final 4:40 while adding seven steals and six rebounds.

Durbin sank 13 successive free throws in the second half while going 23-of-28 overall. The opposing defense struggled to stay in front of her without fouling.

Sammy Jo Pemberton netted eight points, and Mia Sherrill compiled 13 rebounds with seven points and three assists as the Giants played their first of four games on consecutive days.

Piper Fitzgerald totaled 21 points and seven rebounds for Lesterville (10-8), and restored a 37-27 lead by drilling one of her five 3-pointers in the game.

St. Paul (11-12) utilized a strong edge on the boards to respond. Sherrill scored off an entry pass form Haylie Eller, and Josie Berkerey found Pippa Detring inside to kickstart a 16-3 run.

Detring added a tying shot off a feed from Sherrill across the lane, and ended with six points and nine rebounds. Durbin guided the attack from there as six straight free throws created a 45-39 lead.

Lesterville pulled to within 47-46 when a Fitzgerald triple followed a steal and layup by Grace Hicks. But Durbin cleaned up her own miss before stealing the ball back for another layup.

Durbin finished a runner across the lane to make it 55-46 after Pemberton knocked down a jumper. The Lady Bearcats closed to 59-53 with 47 seconds left before Durbin iced the outcome from the line.

Lesterville carried a 14-9 lead through the first quarter. Hicks provided 14 points, seven rebounds and five steals while Stulce chipped in four steals.

Farmington 49, Notre Dame 44, OT

FARMINGTON – Senior forward Grace Duncan converted 4-of-4 free throws in overtime, and Farmington notched a statement 49-44 victory over Notre Dame on Monday night.

Madison Mills splashed in five 3-pointers, and Jade Roth equaled her with 15 points, including the lone field goal by the Knights during the extra session.

The outcome likely settled the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Class 5, District 1 tournament, and featured two state-ranked programs with Farmington (20-4) listed eighth and Notre Dame (17-5) sitting fourth.

Brie Rubel had 15 points to pace the visiting Bulldogs, who carried a 27-23 lead at halftime before tough defense ruled the remainder of the game.

The Knights trailed 34-28 with seven minutes to play in regulation. Skylar Sweeney countered with two perfect trips to the line, and Roth tied it after catching an inbounds pass with 4:53 remaining.

Roth continued a 9-0 push, that spanned nearly six minutes, with two free throws off a patient half-court set for a 37-34 advantage.

Tori Rubel broke the Notre Dame drought on a runner with 1:21 left, and Kate Rubel nailed a mid-range shot for a one-point Notre Dame lead following a Farmington turnover.

The lead quickly changed hands again. Tori Rubel trumped two clutch free throws from Anna McKinney with a corner 3-pointer that put the Bulldogs ahead 41-39.

After Farmington called a timeout, connecting passes from Brynn Johnson and Duncan enabled Roth to answer from close range with 7 seconds left.

The game went to overtime after a rushed 3-pointer off an inbounds fell short for Notre Dame. Kate Rubel and Tori Rubel had nine points each in the loss.

Farmington produced an 8-3 scoring edge in overtime, and benefited by hitting 16-of-19 free throws as a club compared to 3-of-5 by Notre Dame.

Duncan finished with 11 points, and Skylar Sweeney chipped in six for the Knights, who will face their fourth straight ranked opponent on Thursday at South Iron.

Fredericktown 56, Perryville 47

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Fredericktown allowed just four points during the third quarter, and frustrated Perryville for a 56-47 road victory on Monday night.

P.J. Reutzel scored 16 of her game-high 24 points before intermission, and completed another double-double with 11 rebounds and three steals for the Lady Blackcats.

Ava Penuel added 15 points plus four assists, and beat the first-quarter buzzer with a stationary one-handed throw from the midcourt stripe to give Fredericktown a 13-8 lead.

Reutzel was knocked down on a coast-to-coast layup after blocking a shot, then connected on a deep 3-pointer from the left wing in the second quarter.

Calie Allgier drained another triple and sank a 13-footer from the lane on consecutive possessions as Fredericktown (13-10) took momentum and a 30-21 edge into halftime.

Kyla Schnurbusch tallied a game-high 26 points and made 7-of-7 free throws in the fourth quarter to help Perryville (15-9) close to within 53-47 late.

Schnurbusch, honored as part of pregame Senior Night activities, was issued two technical fouls and ejected for arguing an ensuing backcourt foul as Penuel drew three defenders.

Reutzel made three of the next four free throws to seal the win. The Lady Blackcats were a collective 17-of-28 from the line.

Fredericktown started fast in the third quarter with a 3-pointer by Lydia Mell, off strong team passing, plus a Penuel putback. Reutzel marked the largest lead at 39-22 with a driving layup.

Brooklyn Moll had 13 points off the bench for the Lady Pirates.

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Paul 61, Cuba 49

FARMINGTON – DeVontae Minor scored 18 points amid four players in double figures, and the St. Paul boys snapped a four-game slide on Monday night.

Isaiah Dumas added 15 points in a 61-49 home triumph over Cuba as the Giants began a stretch of three games in four nights prior to district play.

St. Paul (6-18) received 14 points from Will Folk and 12 more from Brett Peak.

St. Vincent 61, Fredericktown 52

FREDERICKTOWN – Simon Unterreiner scored 12 of his 13 points before halftime, and St. Vincent rode a balanced offensive attack past Fredericktown 61-52 on Monday night.

Blake Monier netted 16 points to pace St. Vincent (13-10), which protected a 35-22 halftime lead. Grant Abernathy tossed in 11 points, and Jacob Schremp had 10 for the Indians.

Fredericktown (10-13) honored five seniors before the action, and Andrew Starkey was recognized for surpassing 1,500 career points last week at the MAAA Tournament.

Starkey poured in a game-high 28 points while grabbing seven rebounds in defeat. Riley Fraire scored 13 for the Blackcats.