Monday Roundup: Valle sees lead slip, tops St. Vincent

STE. GENEVIEVE – St. Vincent erased an entire 18-point deficit after being thoroughly outplayed during the first half by host Valle Catholic.

But the Lady Warriors answered with a closing 5-0 spurt inside the final minute, and emerged with a 49-45 triumph on Monday night.

Senior guard Sam Loida scored 19 points for Valle Catholic (8-3), which built a 31-13 halftime lead before eventually trailing 45-44.

Ella Bertram added nine points while Mia Weiler chipped in eight and freshman Brooklyn Weibrecht contributed six prior to intermission.

Central 45, Saxony Lutheran 33

JACKSON, Mo. – Senior guard Olivia Dunn shined with 14 points, eight rebounds and four steals while sinking a perfect 10-of-10 free throws for Central on Monday night.

The Lady Rebels again overcame a slow shooting performance from the field with stiff defense, and forced 18 turnovers in a 45-33 triumph over Saxony Lutheran.

Halle Richardson netted 10 of her 12 points in the first half to help Central (10-2) take a 23-16 lead into the break, and also collected six rebounds.

The ability to draw shooting fouls proved crucial to the outcome. The Lady Rebels were a combined 17-of-26 from the line compared to 0-of-3 by the host Crusaders.

Emma Dunning tallied eight points to pace Saxony Lutheran (3-8), which clawed back from a 15-2 deficit through one quarter to within 27-23 on a low-post basket by Emma Voelker, who had six points before fouling out.

Dunn countered with six straight points to close the third quarter on four free throws and a perimeter pass from Grace Populis for a 35-25 cushion.

Central drew five separate charging fouls from the Crusaders, and Courtney Dotsch matched Richardson with her second during a key sequence down the stretch.

Allysa O’Connor drove end to end and finished a wild scooping layup before sister Taylor O’Connor coaxed another offensive foul.

Khloe Dischbein scored through contact on a cut, and Dortch notched a third-chance putback off the missed free throw to create a 43-29 lead.

Allysa O’Connor had eight points, Dischbein chipped in seven more, and Madison Holmes made a team-high five assists in the victory.

The Lady Rebels found Richardson in the paint for three early field goals, and punctuated the opening period on a steady 13-0 run.

Central will host North County in the conference opener on Thursday.

Fredericktown 62, Jefferson 18

FESTUS, Mo. – Kyndal Dodd and P.J. Reutzel each achieved double-doubles, and the Fredericktown girls secured their highest win total in five seasons on Monday night.

The visiting Lady Blackcats extended a 35-15 advantage at the break by surrendering only three second-half points, and routed Jefferson 62-18.

Dodd compiled 20 points plus 11 rebounds, and Reutzel provided 16 points, 10 rebounds and five steals to pace Fredericktown (7-6).

Ava Penuel backed their efforts with eight points and five assists.

Potosi 66, Hillsboro 51

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Kaydence Gibson drained five 3-point shots during a blazing second quarter, and the Potosi girls collectively sank a dozen to spearhead a 66-51 victory at Hillsboro on Monday night.

Emily Hochstatter netted a game-high 18 points, including four triples before halftime, and Gibson had 17 to bolster the Lady Trojans.

Potosi (9-4) landed nine players in the scoring column, and established a 39-27 lead at intermission. Carley Hampton helped the winning cause with 10 points.

Hillsboro (5-7) achieved the majority of its offensive production by hitting 27-of-35 free throws. Bailey Scallet converted 11-of-15 on her own amid a team-high 17 points.

Dyllan Day scored 14 points and Kaylee Hilton was 9-of-10 from the line while adding 13 more.

BOYS BASKETBALL

New Athens 89, Valle Catholic 67

CHESTER, Ill. – Codey Boone dropped in 30 points, and New Athens (Ill.) rolled past Valle Catholic 89-67 in the first round of the Chester Invitational Tournament on Monday night.

Gannon Birkner added 28 points from his center position as New Athens (9-7) advanced to face top-seeded Gibault Catholic on Wednesday.

Junior guard Chase Fallert had a season-high 32 points to lead Valle Catholic (6-6), which slipped into a consolation bracket matchup with Perryville on Wednesday.

Aiden Heberlie tallied 15 points in the loss.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0