Nelson leads Lady Cougars to matchup with Valle

PARK HILLS – The Kingston girls committed just five turnovers, and gained separation from Valley with an 11-0 spurt during the first half to prevail 56-42 on Wednesday evening.
Kingston (9-13) snapped a six-game losing skid, and advanced to the MAAA Tournament consolation final against Valle Catholic at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Sophomore standout Madison Nelson registered 29 points and four assists for the Lady Cougars as three players from each team achieved double figures.
Tania Jenkins spotted Kingston an instant 6-0 edge with consecutive baskets inside, and tallied 11 points while Ashley Johnston provided 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Emily Bryan sparked Valley (7-15) off the bench with 13 points and seven rebounds before fouling out, and was fouled on a made putback that kept her club within 12-9.
Nelson opened the second quarter with three baskets in the paint, and McKenzy Martinez found an open lane for a layup and 23-9 margin.
Jenkins scored off an inbounds play in the closing seconds of the first, and a resulting 31-15 lead was restored at 37-20 as Johnston finished a similar pass from Nelson for the Lady Cougars.
Valley generated a number of second and third chances on the boards, and drew within 39-28 after Liz Morris finished a driving layup and Jaimi Tuttle from the doorstep.
The difference again stood at 11 when Katie Campbell notched a putback with 5:15 remaining. Nelson answered with back-to-back field goals, including an off-balanced baseline layup.
Morris ended with 11 points, and Tuttle pitched in 10 after sinking two early 3-pointers for the Lady Vikings. Campbell added eight rebounds with six points.
Valle Catholic 67, Bismarck 12
PARK HILLS – Valle Catholic surrendered only two points in each of the first two quarters, and defeated Bismarck 67-12 in an MAAA Tournament consolation game on Wednesday.
Reann Nickelson scored 11 points, and Lauren Staab added 10 to a balanced attack for the Lady Warriors (10-11), who will face Kingston on Saturday morning.
Valle Catholic sank 9-of-11 free throws, and established a 39-4 halftime lead.
Mallory Weiler notched nine points while Sam Loida and Rachel Valle each tallied eight.
Chloey Hardy paced Bismarck (0-21) with four points.