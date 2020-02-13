Nelson leads Lady Cougars to matchup with Valle

PARK HILLS – The Kingston girls committed just five turnovers, and gained separation from Valley with an 11-0 spurt during the first half to prevail 56-42 on Wednesday evening.

Kingston (9-13) snapped a six-game losing skid, and advanced to the MAAA Tournament consolation final against Valle Catholic at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Sophomore standout Madison Nelson registered 29 points and four assists for the Lady Cougars as three players from each team achieved double figures.

Tania Jenkins spotted Kingston an instant 6-0 edge with consecutive baskets inside, and tallied 11 points while Ashley Johnston provided 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Emily Bryan sparked Valley (7-15) off the bench with 13 points and seven rebounds before fouling out, and was fouled on a made putback that kept her club within 12-9.

Nelson opened the second quarter with three baskets in the paint, and McKenzy Martinez found an open lane for a layup and 23-9 margin.