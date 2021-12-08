North County back in tournament final

HERCULANEUM, Mo. – The North County girls basketball team outscored Notre Dame (St. Louis) 25-4 during a massive third quarter on Wednesday night.

Senior forward Emma Gaugel scored nine of her 15 points within that stanza, and the top-seeded Lady Raiders reached the final round of the Black and Red Classic again with a 61-45 triumph.

Kamryn Winch netted four field goals in the early minutes, and finished with a game-high 20 for North County (2-1), which will face Lutheran South for the championship on Friday.

Paris Larkin gave the Lady Raiders three players in double digits with 14 points. The teams combined to attempt just nine free throws.

Teresa Laramie scored 18 points, and Lillian Weber tallied 12 for Notre Dame (2-3). The Bulldogs went on a 21-8 run over the last eight minutes.

North County, the reigning tournament champion, established a 28-20 halftime lead before extending it to 53-24.

