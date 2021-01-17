North County comeback bid thwarted by Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. – North County players knew what to expect from a Jackson girls basketball squad that routinely regards the perimeter shot as its primary weapon of choice.
The Indians ultimately drained nine 3-pointers on their home court Saturday afternoon, resulting in just enough protection to withstand a serious threat down the stretch.
Jordyn McClellan and Madison Lambert scored 18 points each, and Jackson escaped with a 57-53 victory after wobbling over the last three minutes.
Jackson (10-4) nearly saw a late 11-point advantage vanish, but held on when sophomore guard Katie Waller calmly sank two clinching free throws.
North County (9-2) mounted three sustained comeback attempts after trailing by 13 early in the third quarter, but was unable to fully overcome a frustrating first half.
Junior guards Tyler Conkright and Hanna Politte each netted 11 points for the Lady Raiders, whose offensive game plan was quickly altered by questionable whistles.
Several fouls were called for slight hand checks between the circles while heavy contact – sometimes in the act of shooting – was permitted in the congested paint.
The imposing post presence of North County was neutralized when 6-foot-3 center Kamryn Winch was assessed three personal fouls to her dismay over the opening 3:05 of the game.
Senior Emily Veach stepped up with seven early points, and sophomore Lainey Calkins turned a putback into a 3-point play before Politte struck from long range for a 12-10 lead.
But Jackson screened effectively for its shooters – getting four triples from McClellan and three more by Lambert – and repeatedly capitalized when the Lady Raiders were caught out of position.
Hannah Shinn dropped in an uncontested putback before the first quarter concluded, and McClellan sparked a 13-0 run to open the second with eight points on three lethal jumpers.
Lambert drained another dagger before Waller attacked for a driving layup for a 28-14 lead, and the Indians carried a 32-21 advantage at halftime.
North County spent two minutes of the intermission in discussion, and head coach Joe Arnold elected to briefly try a five-guard lineup after taking a timeout 13 seconds into the third quarter.
The move seemed to ignite his team through greater defensive energy. Veach saved a tipped pass to Ella Gant for a 3-pointer that made the margin 34-28.
Jackson countered with a calming stoppage, and Lambert immediately swung the momentum with a wide-open three from the right side.
Although North County drew within 41-37 as Politte swished a 21-footer along the left wing with 6:57 to play, back-to-back triples by McClellan and Lambert restored a double-digit cushion.
The Lady Raiders wasted three prime chances to score after Paris Larkin, Emma Gaugel and Gant created steals, and faced a daunting 49-38 deficit.
Conkright drained her second 3-pointer with 2:42 remaining, and Gant split multiple defenders for a tough layup on her team’s next possession.
Jackson faced full-court pressure while leading 52-48, and Lambert notched an enormous 3-point play after corralling a sizzling 40-foot pass from Olivia Ward and turning to score with 55 seconds left.
Gant responded from the line with 16 seconds on the clock to finish with eight points, and North County regained possession as a clear out on the ensuing inbound removed McClellan with five fouls.
Conkright connected on a 3-pointer around a Gant screen, but the Lady Raiders simply ran out of time.
Winch finished with seven points and six rebounds, and Calkins secured a team-high eight rebounds. North County sank 12-of-21 free throws.