North County comeback bid thwarted by Jackson

The imposing post presence of North County was neutralized when 6-foot-3 center Kamryn Winch was assessed three personal fouls to her dismay over the opening 3:05 of the game.

Senior Emily Veach stepped up with seven early points, and sophomore Lainey Calkins turned a putback into a 3-point play before Politte struck from long range for a 12-10 lead.

But Jackson screened effectively for its shooters – getting four triples from McClellan and three more by Lambert – and repeatedly capitalized when the Lady Raiders were caught out of position.

Hannah Shinn dropped in an uncontested putback before the first quarter concluded, and McClellan sparked a 13-0 run to open the second with eight points on three lethal jumpers.

Lambert drained another dagger before Waller attacked for a driving layup for a 28-14 lead, and the Indians carried a 32-21 advantage at halftime.

North County spent two minutes of the intermission in discussion, and head coach Joe Arnold elected to briefly try a five-guard lineup after taking a timeout 13 seconds into the third quarter.