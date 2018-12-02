DE SOTO, Mo. – With all five starters back from a state playoff appearance, the North County girls basketball team figures to rely heavily on experience and composure in big games this season.
The Lady Raiders protected a double-digit lead on Saturday by committing only two second-half turnovers, and collected their first tournament title of the season.
Junior forward Kayleigh Winch scored 20 points, and North County defeated rival Farmington 49-34 as the top two seeds battled for the Fountain City Classic championship.
Ella Gant finished with eight points, and registered five of her six assists during third quarter. Bounce passes to Winch and Izzy Wruck in transition helped develop a 40-25 advantage.
The contest served as a rematch of last year’s Class 4, District 2 final, but the Farmington roster features a much different dynamic with four starters from that game having graduated.
Reserve forward McKenna Moore sparked the Knights with 10 points. Macey Pauls finished with nine points and seven rebounds, while Baylee Gilliam added eight points.
Winch, who averaged 29 points over three tournament games, had an early putback and scored amid a crowd in the paint as North County (3-0) ended the first quarter leading 10-7.
Moore drilled a tying 3-pointer to open the second period, but senior Michaela Mason hit a putback and Alyssa Huber added a steal and layup to commence a pivotal 14-2 run before halftime
Julia Christopher capped a patient possession by drilling an open 16-footer, and Winch finished off a diagonal lob pass from the perimeter to create a 26-16 halftime margin.
Pauls nailed a jumper out of the break, and Kaylee Wooldridge hustled to save a loose ball along the baseline before rebounding the ensuing missed shot for a basket later in the third.
Farmington (2-2) could not reduce the difference below eight points from there. Winch began the fourth with an excellent ball fake and baseline attack to make it 43-27.
North County consumed nearly 90 seconds with its last possession, and claimed the tourney crown for the second time in three years after edging Farmington for third place last season.
Gilliam earned three separate trips to the stripe for the Knights, whose other bench points came from junior Brianna Speakar on a putback and free throw.
North County 48, Northwest 29
DE SOTO, Mo. – Kayleigh Winch dropped in 27 points, and North County earned its spot in the Fountain City Classic final with a 48-29 triumph over Northwest (Cedar Hill).
Michaela Mason provided 10 points, and Ella Gant distributed several key assists for the Lady Raiders, who jumped ahead 15-4 through one quarter.
Megan Fortner had 13 points for the Lions, who closed to within 21-13 at halftime. North County pulled away with a 14-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Farmington 58, Seckman 49
DE SOTO, Mo. – Macey Pauls scored 22 points, and Farmington used a strong second quarter to advance past Seckman 58-49 in the Fountain City Classic semifinal round on Friday.
Baylee Gilliam finished with 19 points, and Virginia Lugo added 10 for the Knights, who outscored the Jaguars 20-12 over an eight-minute span to lead 26-21 at halftime.
Makayla Parton was 11-of-16 from the field to compile a game-high 28 points plus eight rebounds and six steals in defeat.
Seckman made just 12-of-29 free throws as a team.
