North County girls power past Farmington for district title

BONNE TERRE – Thanks to a strong second half, the North County girls basketball team sealed their fate as Class 5, District 2 champions.

The Lady Raiders held Farmington to just three field goals in the second half and defeated the Knights 55-43 at home on Thursday night.

Junior center Kamryn Winch powered her way to 19 points to lead North County (19-3).

In the second half, Raiders coach Joe Arnold said his team played more of the style they are used to playing.

“I thought we ran our offense a little bit better, played better defense without fouling,” he added. “And finally, the game just kind of came to us.”

Last season, North County lost to Farmington in the district semifinals, but turned that around this year.

The Lady Raiders started out strong in the first quarter. Behind junior Tyler Conkright’s six points, they led 16-12 at the end of the period.

But the Knights – behind a starting five of all sophomores – clawed their back to take over in the second quarter. They outscored North County 21-13 to take a three-point lead at halftime.

Sophomore forward Angelia Davis led Farmington with 12 points.