North County girls power past Farmington for district title

BONNE TERRE – Thanks to a strong second half, the North County girls basketball team sealed their fate as Class 5, District 2 champions.
The Lady Raiders held Farmington to just three field goals in the second half and defeated the Knights 55-43 at home on Thursday night.
Junior center Kamryn Winch powered her way to 19 points to lead North County (19-3).
In the second half, Raiders coach Joe Arnold said his team played more of the style they are used to playing.
“I thought we ran our offense a little bit better, played better defense without fouling,” he added. “And finally, the game just kind of came to us.”
Last season, North County lost to Farmington in the district semifinals, but turned that around this year.
The Lady Raiders started out strong in the first quarter. Behind junior Tyler Conkright’s six points, they led 16-12 at the end of the period.
But the Knights – behind a starting five of all sophomores – clawed their back to take over in the second quarter. They outscored North County 21-13 to take a three-point lead at halftime.
Sophomore forward Angelia Davis led Farmington with 12 points.
The Knights forced 18 turnovers in the game, but especially in the third quarter, couldn’t capitalize with many fast-break opportunities bouncing off the rim.
“I thought we executed pretty well,” Farmington coach Rusty Sancegraw said. “They made some shots and we didn't. But overall, I was definitely pleased with our kids. I thought they did a really good job.”
North County held Farmington to just 10 points in the second half and forced 12 turnovers, eight of those coming after halftime. The Knights scored just one field goal in the fourth quarter.
The Raiders will next travel to face Notre Dame in a Class 5 state sectional on Wednesday in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Arnold said he is proud of how hard his team has worked and how they’ve bought into what the coaches have been trying to get them to do.
“They're a great group of kids,” he said. “They don't play for themselves individually. They play for their teammates and it's fun to coach a group like that.”
Conkright finished with nine points for North County. Senior guards Emily Veach and Ella Grant each added seven points. Junior forward Emma Gaugel and sophomore guard Paris Larking scored four points. Sophomore Center Lainey Calkins added three and Junior Hanna Politte added two.
For Farmington, sophomore guard Jade Roth and forward Grace Duncan each scored nine points. Sophomore guard Anna McKinney added seven. Freshman center Shelby Bowling had four and sophomore guard Skylar Sweeney had three.
The Knights finish the season with a record of 16-8.
“We're young, but they came out and fought and played hard (Thursday),” Sancegraw said. “They executed most of the things that we worked on the last two or three days in practice and they did a great job. So hopefully we'll continue to grow next year.”
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.