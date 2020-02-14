North County shuts down Ste. Gen.; Lady Rebels roll

The Lady Rebels played 12 full minutes before yielding a single point to Farmington on Thursday night, and induced 17 turnovers while easing to a 46-23 triumph.

Sophia Horton starred with 22 points, six rebounds and four assists while making 8-of-10 free throws. Central (18-4) will seek its third straight title against North County on Saturday night.

Kaley Kimball totaled 12 points plus seven rebounds, and Avery Norris finished with nine points and four assists. That duo combined for an 8-0 lead through one quarter.

Horton took control from there with 10 points in the second. She scored on a cut into the lane before sinking a 3-pointer, and Central pushed the halftime margin to 20-4 following a long possession.

Youthful Farmington (10-9) struggled on its most prominent stage so far this season, missing its first 11 shots from the field and going 23 percent overall.

Skylar Sweeney broke the Knights’ drought with free throws at the midway mark of the second quarter, and Emma Gerstner netted their first basket with 2:45 left before intermission.