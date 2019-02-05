PARK HILLS – Kayleigh Winch and Alyssa Huber combined for 14 points during a dominant fourth quarter for the North County girls basketball team on Monday.
The fourth-seeded Lady Raiders blanked Arcadia Valley for more than seven minutes of the final stanza, and prevailed 50-35 in a MAAA Tournament quarterfinal game.
North County (12-6) advanced to face top seed and Large-School champion Ste. Genevieve on Thursday after those clubs had a low-scoring battle in the regular season.
Winch totaled 16 points with 10 rebounds, and the Lady Raiders turned a potential exciting finish into a decisive triumph behind a stunning 17-0 run.
Arcadia Valley (13-7) negated a stretch of tremendous work along the glass with a brutal shooting performance down the stretch, missing a multitude of open jumpers and layups.
The Lady Tigers grabbed 13 offensive rebounds in the third quarter alone, and generated eight chances in a single possession before senior Jaesa Brockes converted a putback.
Katie Whited broke ahead for a transition layup off an alert outlet pass by Kirsten Day, giving Arcadia Valley a 26-24 lead, but was promptly answered by a 3-pointer from Emily Veach.
Huber had 10 points in the victory, and provided two crucial steals and layups within a span of five seconds to create a five-point lead.
Brockes brought AV within 32-31 with another follow basket, but the Lady Tigers went frigid from the field while dropping into the fifth-place bracket.
Stephanie Peterson sank her second 3-pointer, and Winch drew contact while scoring on a second shot during the next trip. Izzy Wruck saved a long pass to Winch for a 44-31 lead.
Ella Gant grabbed 10 rebounds for the Lady Raiders, who surged ahead 15-4 on triples from Peterson, Veach and Julia Christopher.
Sophomore guard Gracee Smith supplied the only consistent offense for Arcadia Valley with a game-high 20 points, including a 3-pointer that closed out the first quarter.
The Lady Tigers battled to within 21-20 at halftime, getting a steal and layup from Whited plus a tough putback by Smith. Day pulled down 11 rebounds, and Josie Landrum added nine more.
Ste. Genevieve 56, Fredericktown 33
PARK HILLS – Fredericktown attacked the Ste. Genevieve pressure early on, and tightly battled the MAAA tournament top seed throughout the first half.
But the Dragons protected their status atop the bracket with lockdown defense after intermission, and pulled away for a 56-33 triumph in the opening round.
Sophomore guard Maci Reynolds produced seven steals and a game-high 14 points as Ste. Genevieve (16-3) allowed just 12 second-half points for its ninth straight win.
Jennifer Humbolt totaled 12 points with 12 rebounds, and Sydney Bumgardaner compiled 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for the Dragons.
Marysa Flieg knocked down a 3-pointer while scoring nine overall, and Reynolds dished a transition feed to Megan Aubuchon with an 11-2 spurt that created a 45-25 separation.
Freshman forward Kyndal Dodd paced Fredericktown (4-16) with 11 points and nine rebounds, including a layup off the opening tip and subsequent 3-pointer in the first quarter.
The ninth-seeded Lady Blackcats cracked the aggressive Ste. Genevieve defense several times for an early 13-11 lead, as senior guard Kylee Bastie assisted on five consecutive field goals.
Bumgardaner answered with a tying putback, and Reynolds scored off an ensuing steal. But the Dragons struggled for a while longer to seize command, despite committing no turnovers in the opening period.
The contest was tied 21-21 after Dodd split free throws, but Fredericktown was outscored 8-0 over the next 2:35 heading into halftime.
Humbolt finished a fast break after gathering a steal near midcourt, and Bumgardaner further deflated the Lady Cats with a banked 26-footer as time expired for a 29-21 edge.
Mallory Mathes scored nine points for Fredericktown.
