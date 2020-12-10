North County versatile in reaching Doe Run final

Conkright began the scoring with a 3-point play after stealing a rebound, and Gant assisted Emily Veach on consecutive 2-on-1 fast breaks during an initial 11-2 run as North County never trailed.

Contact was whistled tightly and frequently from the outset, working against the Lady Raiders’ physical tone. They fouled Herculaneum seven times within the game’s first five minutes and six seconds.

Winch remained aggressive, however, on two hard-fought putbacks in traffic, and the North County lead swelled to 21-4 after Hanna Politte and Paris Larkin entered to drain 3-pointers.

Herculaneum capped the first quarter with a positive sequence. Emily Wiese hit a turning shot in the lane, and Madison Lawson made the difference 23-10 with a subsequent steal and layup.

North County ended the first half with 16 fouls. The Lady Blackcats made 11-of-14 free throws during a second quarter that began with Veach picking up her third personal on the initial inbounds pass.

Winch was also tagged with her third foul just before intermission, but not before adding four more field goals and widening the margin to 38-18.