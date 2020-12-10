North County versatile in reaching Doe Run final

HERCULANEUM, Mo. – With a deep and capable bench ready to contribute Wednesday night, the North County girls basketball team was able to gauge the severity of some early foul trouble.
The Lady Raiders received 18 points and a key second-quarter boost from their reserves before pulling away from Herculaneum 71-39 in a Doe Run Classic semifinal contest.
The importance of offensive versatility was also evident, as junior forward Kamryn Winch shined near the basket and junior guard Tyler Conkright scorched along the perimeter.
Winch created a matchup conundrum for the Lady Blackcats with her 6-foot-3 frame, and powered her way to 24 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks while often swarmed by defenders.
Conkright provided the outside complement with six 3-pointers, and scored 23 overall while equaling senior guard Ella Gant with five assists.
North County (3-0) outscored the tournament host squad 23-5 over the final 10 ½ minutes, and will face reigning champion Lutheran South for the title on Friday night.
Macey Pilliard paced Herculaneum (2-4) with 15 points and 11 rebounds, and bore the main challenge of trying to neutralize Winch in the post.
Conkright began the scoring with a 3-point play after stealing a rebound, and Gant assisted Emily Veach on consecutive 2-on-1 fast breaks during an initial 11-2 run as North County never trailed.
Contact was whistled tightly and frequently from the outset, working against the Lady Raiders’ physical tone. They fouled Herculaneum seven times within the game’s first five minutes and six seconds.
Winch remained aggressive, however, on two hard-fought putbacks in traffic, and the North County lead swelled to 21-4 after Hanna Politte and Paris Larkin entered to drain 3-pointers.
Herculaneum capped the first quarter with a positive sequence. Emily Wiese hit a turning shot in the lane, and Madison Lawson made the difference 23-10 with a subsequent steal and layup.
North County ended the first half with 16 fouls. The Lady Blackcats made 11-of-14 free throws during a second quarter that began with Veach picking up her third personal on the initial inbounds pass.
Winch was also tagged with her third foul just before intermission, but not before adding four more field goals and widening the margin to 38-18.
Pilliard ripped away an offensive rebound to convert a 3-point play through contact, and Herculaneum built some momentum at halftime while pulling to within 41-26.
But the third quarter belonged to Conkright, who connected three times from long range while being left open on the right side. That shooting spurt helped restore a 56-36 advantage.
Paige Fowler tallied 12 points and three steals, and finished a couple of driving layups for Herculaneum in the third, but headed to the bench with four fouls before the quarter concluded.
Winch became a focal point of the North County attack down the stretch with four more baskets amid congestion, and Emma Gaugel made four straight free throws to bolster a closing 10-0 run.
Senior guard Juli Farr was the ninth Lady Raider to reach the scoring column on a late runner down the lane after tennis doubles partner Katelynne Jones pulled down the offensive rebound to locate her.
