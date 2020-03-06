Notre Dame defense stifles Ste. Genevieve

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Ste. Genevieve girls basketball team finished as a district runner-up for the second straight year after posting its lowest scoring output of the season.

Notre Dame used lockdown defense to outscore the Dragons 18-2 in the second quarter, and repeated as Class 4, District 1 champion with a 52-32 triumph on Thursday night.

Sophomore guard Lexi Rubel netted 14 points for Notre Dame (22-4), which advanced to face Central in the state sectional round on Tuesday at Farmington Civic Center.

Delaney Dohogne made a transition layup, and obtained a steal in the closing seconds before halftime as Rubel muscled in a putback at the buzzer for a 30-13 advantage.

Four lead changes occurred during the opening period, and Ste. Genevieve (25-2) remained within 11-10 after senior Ella Reed dropped in her third basket.

But the Dragons were held without a field goal in the second quarter. The struggles were magnified by a poor 4-of-18 showing from the line overall.