Notre Dame edges Central in battle of unbeaten

PARK HILLS – Notre Dame has represented a stubborn roadblock amid the success enjoyed by the Central girls basketball program in recent years.
The short-handed Bulldogs made a crucial defensive stand in the closing seconds on Thursday night, and knocked off the Class 4 top-ranked Lady Rebels 48-47 at T.J. Foulon Fieldhouse.
Junior Leah Jansen scored 13 points, sophomore Tori Rubel posted 12 points plus seven rebounds in the absence of older sister Lexi Rubel, and Notre Dame (7-0) earned its fifth straight head-to-head win.
Within the marquee battle of unbeaten teams, Central (10-1) dominated the rebounding aspect by nearly double. But the Bulldogs had a clear defensive edge, forcing 17 turnovers while committing only nine.
Sophia Horton provided a game-high 20 points along with eight rebounds and four assists, and trimmed a late five-point deficit to one for the Lady Rebels with a putback and driving baseline layup.
Central employed a full-court trap with 23 seconds left, and got the desired result when a high skip pass eluded Jansen and carried out of bounds.
The Lady Rebels hoped to create a game-winning shot for Horton on a cut down the lane. But a bounce pass from Madison Holmes toward Horton was deflected from behind upon arrival.
Kristen Edmonds secured the steal but missed a front-end free throw. Aubree Eaton threw a 50-foot inbound to Horton with 1.4 seconds left, but Delaney Dohogne blocked the final heave as time expired.
Central faced the squad that extinguished its last two seasons in the state playoffs, and coughed up several possessions when trying to guide pinpoint passes through congested spaces.
Even so, the Lady Rebels restored a temporary six-point lead after Jessica Hulsey hit from long range, Horton muscled in a 3-point play and Khloe Dischbein landed a nifty scoop shot at 38-32.
Notre Dame dodged a subsequent 3-point look that spun out, then capped the third quarter with baskets in the paint from Jansen and Rubel.
Horton matched a previous Rubel 3-pointer at 41-41, but the Bulldogs produced a crucial 7-0 run to lead for the remainder of the contest.
Jansen connected from the right corner for three, and Central missed three quality chances on its ensuing trip. Rubel banked a stellar left-handed runner on a cross-over drive for 48-41 lead.
The visitors went scoreless over the final three-plus minutes, and triumphed despite going empty on three front-end free throws.
Horton completed a pair of physical 3-point plays during the early stages, and followed her own miss without a box out for a 14-12 edge in the last minute of the first quarter.
Kaley Kimball tallied four of her 11 points on two free throws and a turn-around jumper to commence the second period, but Notre Dame came back with a 10-3 spurt.
Jansen flipped in a smooth reverse layup after hitting a 3-pointer, and Allie Burnett buried her second three to briefly put the Bulldogs ahead 22-21.
Central regained momentum before halftime as Horton again powered her way to the basket through contact. Olivia Dunn grabbed a second rebound to score following the missed free throw.
Holmes claimed a game-high nine rebounds from a guard position, and added a jumper that gave Central a 29-24 advantage at intermission.
Dohogne and Burnett each chipped in eight points for Notre Dame, which was bumped to Class 5 this year after COVID-19 nixed its journey to the Class 4 final four last spring.
Eaton dished out five assists for the Lady Rebels.