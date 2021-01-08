Notre Dame edges Central in battle of unbeaten

Kristen Edmonds secured the steal but missed a front-end free throw. Aubree Eaton threw a 50-foot inbound to Horton with 1.4 seconds left, but Delaney Dohogne blocked the final heave as time expired.

Central faced the squad that extinguished its last two seasons in the state playoffs, and coughed up several possessions when trying to guide pinpoint passes through congested spaces.

Even so, the Lady Rebels restored a temporary six-point lead after Jessica Hulsey hit from long range, Horton muscled in a 3-point play and Khloe Dischbein landed a nifty scoop shot at 38-32.

Notre Dame dodged a subsequent 3-point look that spun out, then capped the third quarter with baskets in the paint from Jansen and Rubel.

Horton matched a previous Rubel 3-pointer at 41-41, but the Bulldogs produced a crucial 7-0 run to lead for the remainder of the contest.

Jansen connected from the right corner for three, and Central missed three quality chances on its ensuing trip. Rubel banked a stellar left-handed runner on a cross-over drive for 48-41 lead.

The visitors went scoreless over the final three-plus minutes, and triumphed despite going empty on three front-end free throws.