Notre Dame holds off Lady Raiders in sectional

Junior guard Tyler Conkright netted 11 of her team-high 13 points during the fourth quarter, and Paris Larkin added off the bench for the Lady Raiders.

North County trailed 26-21 after Kamryn Winch made a layup off broken pressure, but the Bulldogs also coaxed five miscues during a three-minute stretch to begin the third quarter.

Notre Dame executed a pinpoint high-low pass from Lexi Ruble to Leah Jansen, and Tori Rubel made a trapping steal seconds later before finding Delaney Dohogne ahead to highlight an 8-0 spurt.

Hanna Politte opened the fourth with a 3-pointer for North County, and Conkright dribbled all the way for a right-handed floater after hustling to beat the 10-second count across midcourt.

Conkright added a strong finish from the low post while being fouled, cutting the margin to 45-38. But the Bulldogs calmly gathered themselves to seal the outcome.

Edmonds and Jansen notched the only Notre Dame baskets of the final period with aggressive layups off skip passes, both of which extended the lead from seven to nine.