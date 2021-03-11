Notre Dame holds off Lady Raiders in sectional

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – North County head girls basketball coach Joe Arnold employed a starting lineup designed to neutralize the length and athleticism offered by Notre Dame.
And the strategy looked promising when junior forward Emma Gaugel blocked a driving shot from the edge of the paint in the opening minute.
But once the host squad drained five 3-pointers in the first quarter, the Lady Raiders spent Wednesday evening trying to claw their way back.
The Bulldogs delivered sound half-court possessions to counter each attempt at a North County comeback down the stretch, and triumphed 65-53 in a Class 5 state sectional game.
Junior forward Lexi Rubel scored a game-high 21 points while grabbing seven rebounds, and finished a stellar 15-of-16 from the line after missing her first free throw.
Kristin Edmonds finished with 16 points after cooling down from the perimeter, but not before drilling her first three 3-point launches within the opening seven minutes.
Notre Dame (17-5) forced 16 turnovers and never trailed while denying North County (19-4) its first state playoff win since 2015. The Bulldogs advanced to face Union on Saturday.
Junior guard Tyler Conkright netted 11 of her team-high 13 points during the fourth quarter, and Paris Larkin added off the bench for the Lady Raiders.
North County trailed 26-21 after Kamryn Winch made a layup off broken pressure, but the Bulldogs also coaxed five miscues during a three-minute stretch to begin the third quarter.
Notre Dame executed a pinpoint high-low pass from Lexi Ruble to Leah Jansen, and Tori Rubel made a trapping steal seconds later before finding Delaney Dohogne ahead to highlight an 8-0 spurt.
Hanna Politte opened the fourth with a 3-pointer for North County, and Conkright dribbled all the way for a right-handed floater after hustling to beat the 10-second count across midcourt.
Conkright added a strong finish from the low post while being fouled, cutting the margin to 45-38. But the Bulldogs calmly gathered themselves to seal the outcome.
Edmonds and Jansen notched the only Notre Dame baskets of the final period with aggressive layups off skip passes, both of which extended the lead from seven to nine.
North County got a nice runner and two free throws on another drive by Ella Gant, but saw time dwindle as Lexi Rubel made a living at the charity stripe.
Dohogne and Tori Rubel each tallied 11 points as four Bulldogs reached double figures. Rubel applied two triples to an early 18-8 lead.
Notre Dame made 25-of-30 free throws after halftime after attempting one previous toss.
The Lady Raiders rolled into the contest carrying a seven-game win streak. Gant pitched in eight points, Winch and Politte had seven apiece, and Emily Veach made four first-half steals in defeat.
The contest marked a disappointing farewell for North County seniors Emily Pruneau, Veach, Gant and Juli Farr, who knocked down her lone shot for three to cap the scoring.