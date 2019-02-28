JACKSON, Mo. – The career scoring leader in Missouri high school girls basketball history had her way against a rising Valle Catholic squad on Wednesday night.
Leah Cauble poured in 39 points while repeatedly attacking the goal with success, and carried Oran past the Lady Warriors 75-25 in a Class 2 state sectional contest.
Katie Webb compiled 14 points to equal Kaylee Payne, whose total occurred during the first half, and the Lady Eagles (22-6) advanced to play Thayer on Saturday.
Payne opened the contest with an offensive rebound and putback that was followed by 10 straight points from Cauble, who ended the first quarter with 14.
Mallory Weiler ended the early Valle Catholic drought with a layup at 13-2. Her 3-pointer in the second quarter was answered by four consecutive field goals from Cauble for a 38-9 margin.
Freshman Mia Weiler drained a mid-range jumper from just inside the arc for the Lady Warriors, but was immediately answered by a 3-pointer from Payne.
Nearly every rebound claimed by an Oran player seemed to spark a transition layup for Cauble, who added two more just before halftime to help create a 53-11 advantage.
Even with a 42-point margin and the outcome no longer in doubt, Oran applied its tough defensive pressure for a while longer. Cauble tallied nine more points after the break to round out her performance.
Mallory Weiler paced Valle Catholic with eight points, while Rachel Loida tossed in six more. The Lady Warriors were simply overwhelmed in their first state playoff appearance since 1999.
Valle Catholic (14-14) hopes to make another sizable stride next season with every player on its varsity roster expected to return.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.