Try 3 months for $3

JACKSON, Mo. – The career scoring leader in Missouri high school girls basketball history had her way against a rising Valle Catholic squad on Wednesday night.

Leah Cauble poured in 39 points while repeatedly attacking the goal with success, and carried Oran past the Lady Warriors 75-25 in a Class 2 state sectional contest.

Katie Webb compiled 14 points to equal Kaylee Payne, whose total occurred during the first half, and the Lady Eagles (22-6) advanced to play Thayer on Saturday.

Payne opened the contest with an offensive rebound and putback that was followed by 10 straight points from Cauble, who ended the first quarter with 14.

Mallory Weiler ended the early Valle Catholic drought with a layup at 13-2. Her 3-pointer in the second quarter was answered by four consecutive field goals from Cauble for a 38-9 margin.

Freshman Mia Weiler drained a mid-range jumper from just inside the arc for the Lady Warriors, but was immediately answered by a 3-pointer from Payne.

Nearly every rebound claimed by an Oran player seemed to spark a transition layup for Cauble, who added two more just before halftime to help create a 53-11 advantage.

Even with a 42-point margin and the outcome no longer in doubt, Oran applied its tough defensive pressure for a while longer. Cauble tallied nine more points after the break to round out her performance.

Mallory Weiler paced Valle Catholic with eight points, while Rachel Loida tossed in six more. The Lady Warriors were simply overwhelmed in their first state playoff appearance since 1999.

Valle Catholic (14-14) hopes to make another sizable stride next season with every player on its varsity roster expected to return.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments