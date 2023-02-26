LEADWOOD – Alivia Simily recognizes the profound impact that selective aggression can have on close games as a four-year starting point guard.

With five experienced seniors powering their core rotation of seven players, the West County girls basketball team stayed focused amid 8 ½ scoreless minutes on Saturday.

“We knew it would be a dogfight with St. Pius. We are two very physical teams, and their guards are really fast,” Simily said. “You just have to be patient, know when to go inside and shoot when you can."

The Lady Bulldogs coupled enough correct decisions with their usual stingy defense to capture a third consecutive Class 3, District 3 championship.

Gracie Wright and Lilly James provided timely 3-pointers, and West County delivered multiple crucial stops in the closing seconds to edge streaking St. Pius 41-38.

“I thought that if we made it 40 points, then we would have a good chance to win the basketball game,” West County coach Bobby Simily said. “I knew that would be a tall task. They won 16 games in a row and are ranked in the top 10 for a reason.”

Alivia Simily finished with 14 points and five assists, and the sixth-ranked Lady Bulldogs advanced to face Bishop DuBourg in a Class 3 sectional game on Tuesday at Central High School.

Wright connected three times from long range during the first half, including an early possession where a combination of four passes touched the hands of all five players.

Even though a maximum lead of 10 points was eventually whittled down to one, West County (22-5) never trailed in the hard-fought contest.

P.J. Krodinger brought the Lancers within 39-38 on a clutch 3-pointer with 35 seconds to play, but committed a subsequent traveling violation and eventually fouled out.

St. Pius (22-4) had a chance to possibly force overtime after Simily and James each split a pair of free throws, but an open 22-footer around a screen missed well to the right.

The result gave West County a district sweep after the boys rallied from 16 points down Friday night to beat Jefferson for their first crown since 2009.

Freshman center Brooke Blankenship posted game highs with 15 points and 12 rebounds, and became an especially influential force for the Lady Lancers in the second half.

St. Pius reduced a 23-15 halftime deficit to one point with a 7-0 run during a methodical third quarter that nearly saw West County get blanked.

“When we hit that lull in the third quarter, I felt like we weren’t being aggressive enough,” Coach Simily said. “I stressed that during a couple of timeouts. In the fourth, we had to keep attacking and try to find some easy buckets.”

James energized the Lady Bulldogs with a stroke of good fortune, banking in a 3-pointer from the right wing with 8 seconds on the clock after Simily traded steals with St. Pius guard Riley Cappozzo.

The initial possession of the fourth saw James drill a second triple, and Wright followed with a 15-foot jumper to suddenly restore a 31-22 advantage.

“It was making me nervous at the beginning of the game that my shots weren’t going in, but I knew that I had to pull through,” said James, who equaled Wright with 11 points. “I knew that we would have to shoot well from the outside. Gracie played really well and hit some big ones.”

Krodinger caught a break and made 2-of-3 free throws when a foul was called on a clean perimeter block by Morgan Simily, but Alivia Simily countered with a runner off a long outlet pass at 34-27.

Blankenship brought St. Pius closer with a turning putback in traffic. Krodinger, who notched 11 points and faced tough half-court defense by Morgan Simily, made it 38-35 in transition off a Blankenship block.

The Lancers crowded the paint defensively, limiting touches for West County forwards Alexis Hedgcorth and Bailey Skiles as they worked hard for position. Wright capitalized on some open looks as a result.

“We had to make some outside shots because they were packing it in,” Coach Simily said. “I really hoped we would see the 1-3-1 defense because we had prepared for it and it spread them out a little bit more. Liv’s dribble penetration and finding people open were key against a zone like that.”

West County limited the opposition to one made field goal over the first 7:55. But an offensive rebound and alert kickout pass by Katie Rakers enabled Cappozzo to beat the buzzer on a 3-pointer at 11-7.

Wright answered a jumper by Bridget Flanagan in the second quarter. Alivia Simily drained her lone 3-pointer and added two free throws to give the Lady Bulldogs their largest lead of 23-13.

Skiles grabbed six rebounds, and opened the scoring with a midcourt steal and layup. James helped her squad go 13-of-19 from the line by hitting 5-of-6.

Cappozzo had eight points and four steals for the Lancers in her varsity finale.