Pauls Joining Lewis & Clark Hoops Program
Matt King, Daily Journal

Farmington High School senior Macey Pauls recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her education and play basketball at NJCAA program Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey, Ill. Pauls helped the Knights capture a regular-season title in the MAAA Large-School division during her sophomore season, and landed Second Team all-conference honors as a junior. She has also been an all-MAAA performer on the volleyball court for three straight district championship runs and back-to-back conference titles. Pauls will pursue a career as a dental hygienist. Also seated are her parents Robert and Shanda Pauls. Pictured standing (left to right are) her sister Lexi Pauls, Farmington girls basketball head coach Rusty Sancegraw and Lewis & Clark head basketball coach Jaron Young.

