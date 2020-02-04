IRONTON – Sophomore guard Claire LaBruyere spurred the West County girls basketball team Monday night with a blistering series of six 3-pointers in the first half.
The Lady Bulldogs exerted equal defensive effort along the perimeter to prevent similar results for host Arcadia Valley, and clinched at least a share of the MAAA Small-School title.
Dori McRaven connected three times from long range while amassing 31 points, and also collected 10 rebounds and four blocks along the way to a convincing 67-51 triumph.
“Our players had a goal of winning the conference championship, and took a big step toward it,” West County coach Bobby Simily said. “We played very poised and were not caught up in the moment in a tough environment on the road against a really good team.”
West County (15-3, 4-0) surged into halftime leading 37-23, and maintained double-digit separation by limiting Arcadia Valley (11-7, 4-1) to just 31 percent shooting.
A decisive rebounding edge also bolstered the Lady Bulldogs, who can claim sole ownership of a repeat championship with a victory at Valle Catholic on Wednesday.
Junior Gracee Smith again paced the Lady Tigers with 23 points and three steals – going 7-of-7 from the line – and quickly netted three baskets over the opening four minutes.
But freshman Alivia Simily entered off the bench, and assumed a key guarding assignment against Smith, who attempted just one 3-point shot against frequent double-team help.
Katie Whited added 12 points with five steals, and Jaidyn Phelps tossed in nine points for Arcadia Valley, which was 1-of-13 overall from beyond the arc.
“I thought we were tremendous on the perimeter tonight,” Coach Simily said. “AV has a really talented offensive group, and the best guard tandem we’ll see all year.”
McRaven sandwiched a steal and layup plus a successful putback around a driving 3-point play by Smith, giving West County a narrow 14-11 advantage.
LaBruyere burned AV twice when abandoned in the right corner, and freshman Morgan Simily cashed in an offensive rebound near the conclusion of the first quarter for a 24-15 margin.
Another second-chance basket by McRaven helped the Lady Bulldogs continue a 14-0 run deep into the second. Free throws by Smith finally snapped with 2:45 left until halftime.
Despite hitting nearly every shot she released prior to intermission, LaBruyere refused to force, instead finding McRaven in rhythm for a couple of 3-pointers in the third quarter.
“It’s tough sometimes to play with a lead on the offensive end against a good opponent, because you don’t want to take a bad shot,” Coach Simily said. “We talked about getting the best shot we can, and were extremely patient – not settling, but getting the best look every trip.”
Smith countered the 12 points tallied by McRaven in the stanza with 10 of her own, using creativity to squeeze through the congested paint of a pair of scoring moves.
Whited sank a smooth leaner late to make it 51-38, and Arcadia Valley pulled to within 57-46 as Hannah Helvey scored inside with about three minutes to play.
But the chance for a single-digit spread slipped away when an inbounds pass went awry. Morgan Simily was first to the loose ball, and raced ahead for a transition layup.
“We have some depth at the guard spots, and those girls can gamble a little. Our freshman group has really grown and matured throughout the season,” Simily said. “But I also thought that Madalyn Herrera and Kenzie Simily were excellent as the defensive end tonight.”
West County made just 14-of-28 free throws, but notched eight consecutive points from the stripe after Phelps splashed the lone AV 3-pointer of the night at 59-49.
LaBruyere ended with 19 points and four assists. Madelyn Whitter tacked on four straight free throws late to total seven points in the win.
Kirsten Day collected nine rebounds to lead Arcadia Valley.
