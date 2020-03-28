Peterson returning to court at Blackburn
Peterson returning to court at Blackburn

Peterson returning to court at Blackburn
North County High School graduate Stephanie Peterson recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball and continue her education at Blackburn College, an NCAA Division III program located in Carlinville, Ill. As a key perimeter shooting threat, Peterson helped the Lady Raiders capture an MAAA conference tournament title in 2017 and district championship in 2018. Also seated are her father Steve Peterson and mother Shelly Peterson. Standing is 2 Dribble Basketball head skill trainer Jake Hedgcorth.

