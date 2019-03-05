Try 3 months for $3
Point Guard Huber Joins STLCOP
Matt King, Daily Journal

North County High School senior Alyssa Huber signed a National Letter of Intent on Tuesday to play basketball and continue her education at St. Louis College of Pharmacy. Huber was the starting point guard for a Lady Raiders squad that has averaged 19 wins over the past three years and captured a district title in 2018. She also competes for the NCHS soccer and track and field programs. Also seated (from left) are her father Chris Huber, mother Kim Huber, and North County assistant coach Emily Eaton. Standing (from left) are former middle school coach Mike Mason, STLCOP head coach Steve Allen, North County head coach Zac McVey and assistant coach Courtney Kemp.

