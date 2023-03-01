PARK HILLS – Morgan Simily is highly regarded within the West County girls basketball program for her hustle as a versatile post or perimeter defender.

Her efforts were rewarded with a starring role atop the scoring column on Tuesday night, as the Lady Bulldogs reached the Class 3 state quarterfinals for the second straight year.

Simily netted 10 points along with a team-high four blocks, and West County cruised past overmatched Bishop DuBourg 50-16 in the sectional round at Central High School.

Defensive pressure set the tone as the Lady Bulldogs forced 28 turnovers and booked their quarterfinal appearance against Portageville on Saturday at Farmington Civic Center.

Kaytlen Hartley drained two 3-pointers in the second quarter while scoring eight off the bench. Alivia Simily totaled eight points with five assists in the balanced attack.

West County (23-5) swarmed the opposing guards to generate an early 13-0 scoring run, and carried a 17-4 lead after Bailey Skiles notched her third field goal on a putback.

Senior forward Genesis Rhodes scored a game-high 11 points for Bishop DuBourg (7-15), which faced a steep upgrade in competition after earning a district title within a field of exclusively losing records.

Rhodes opened the game with a second-chance basket after initially being blocked, but the Cavaliers went nearly eight full minutes before posting another field goal.

Alivia Simily accelerated around high screens for a pair of made runners in the lane, then connected on a long diagonal lob that Morgan Simily leaped to catch before finishing the layup.

The Lady Bulldogs built a 28-point lead prior to halftime after sinking 10-of-11 free throws, and received scoring contributions from eight different players.

Rhodes hit an impressive scoop off the glass after emerging from a full-court trap with 1.8 seconds on the clock, and netted three more baskets in the third quarter.

West County shut down the rest of the roster. Solid defense from its reserves persisted down the stretch as Audrey Johnston had the only DuBourg points of the brisk fourth quarter on free throws.

Morgan Simily sprinted down the court for a putback that made it 43-12, and converted an inbound feed from Alivia Simily early in the fourth quarter.

Skiles ended with eight points and eight rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs. Gracie Wright sparked her club from the perimeter with two 3-pointers, while fellow senior Lilly James swished another.

West County is enjoying a historic postseason with its girls and boys teams both winning district titles and sectional playoff games in the same year for the first time.

Kennett 57, Fredericktown 55

DEXTER, Mo. – Fredericktown had its hopes for a rewarding postseason dashed following a disastrous third quarter on Tuesday night.

Kennett outscored the Lady Blackcats 23-4 during that eight-minute stretch, then held on for a 57-55 upset in the Class 4, District 1 opening round.

Loni Heeb made 8-of-10 free throws while matching E’Marriha Johnson with 12 points each. Kennett (18-9), seeded lowest in the six-team bracket, marched on to face Saxony Lutheran on Thursday.

Fredericktown (15-11) made 17-of-26 free throws, held the opposition to five points in the first quarter, and surged toward a 33-19 halftime lead that soon slipped away.

P.J. Reutzel capped her strong sophomore season with 22 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, plus eight rebounds while going 10-of-14 at the line.

Senior forward Lydia Mell notched 14 points in her varsity farewell for the Lady Blackcats. Amelia Miller totaled 11 points with eight rebounds, and Ava Penuel had six points, four steals and four assists.

Taleigh Herrell and Tayja Carter gave the Lady Indians four players in double digits with 10 points apiece.

Fredericktown had its five-game win streak snapped.

Ste. Genevieve 59, Bayless 27

STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior guard Alli Byington scored a game-high 20 points, and Ste. Genevieve beat Bayless 59-27 in the first round of the Class 4, District 2 tournament on Tuesday night.

The third-seeded Dragons extended their 28-16 halftime lead to 49-23, and will face Potosi in the semifinal round on Thursday.

Ste. Genevieve (9-14) was bolstered by Chloe Staffen with 15 points and Bri Abt with 10 more.

Herculaneum advanced to meet Central after topping Notre Dame (St. Louis) 55-49 earlier Tuesday.