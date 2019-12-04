FREDERICKTOWN – A second game in as many nights at the Fredericktown Tournament yielded a far more positive result for the Potosi girls basketball team.
Seniors Jayleen Like and Olivia Coleman combined for 20 points during the third quarter, and the Lady Trojans gained separation from the host squad for a 76-46 triumph.
Potosi (1-1) forced 25 turnovers while landing 10 players in the scoring column, and trailed just once when Lady Blackcats freshman Linley Rehkop made a layup off the opening tip.
The Lady Trojans will face either Arcadia Valley or Naylor for third place Saturday unless Fredericktown (1-1) can first spring an upset of top seed Central in Thursday’s pool finale.
Like used active perimeter defense and transition attacks to compile 20 points, six steals and five assists, and helped Potosi quickly increase a modest 32-25 halftime lead.
Coleman picked up three fouls in the first half for the second straight game, but the Lady Trojans were comfortably ahead 57-37 before she was assessed a fourth personal.
Her second corner 3-pointer of the third quarter answered a triple by Mallory Mathes and restored a 50-32 spread. Like assisted the first on a leaping kickout pass before executed a steal and layup.
Mathes delivered a superb effort in defeat for Fredericktown, equaling her career high with 21 points while also contributing six steals and four assists.
Kyndal Dodd finished with nine points and eight rebounds, but spent some crucial minutes on the bench after getting her fourth foul on a questionable call.
Potosi threatened to seize full command early on. Carley Hampton slashed in for a basket from the left side after Kiersten Blair made a steal and layup.
Madeline Bradley expanded the lead to 15-4 with a 3-pointer, and chipped in eight points overall while Hampton and Blair each netted seven.
Fredericktown faced a 30-14 deficit after Like connected from the perimeter, but adjusted to pressure in time to punctuate the half on an 11-2 run.
Mathes sparked it by draining her third 3-pointer of the contest, and later knocked down four straight free throws off two steals while dishing to Evann Davis for another field goal.
Although Mathes banked in a smooth leaner from 10 feet at 64-42, the Lady Blackcats appeared to tire during the fourth quarter, and Potosi utilized its roster depth to pull away.
Kya Gibson, Kadence Sadler and Jordayn Mercer recorded their first points within a closing 8-0 spurt.
Kayleigh Slinkard corralled eight rebounds and made three assists for Fredericktown, which converted 11-of-17 free throws.
