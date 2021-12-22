Potosi girls maintain high energy in road win

LESTERVILLE, Mo. – Allie Golden has injected an unmistakable measure of enthusiasm along the sideline as the first-year head coach at Potosi, where she formerly starred as a player.

Based on their buzzing performance against Lesterville on Tuesday evening, the Lady Trojans are eager to follow her example.

Potosi displayed energy to spare while building a 10-point halftime lead on the road, and delivered an even stronger third quarter on the way to a 59-45 victory.

Junior guard Kya Gibson netted eight of her team-high 15 points in the second period to highlight a balanced attack as the Lady Trojans (6-2) earned their fourth straight win.

Sophomore Paige West provided 13 crucial points off the bench, and drilled a 3-pointer on a baseline kickout pass from Emily Hochstatter to establish a 46-28 lead.

Potosi committed the first seven fouls of the second half, but managed to avoid serious consequences despite being slightly shorthanded. Starting senior guard Carley Hampton did not play due to an ailing ankle.

Hochstatter stepped forward with 10 points, and twice followed her own missed shots from the perimeter to convert on second chances. Kiersten Blair compiled nine points and six assists.

Reese Gray sparkled in defeat for Lesterville (4-4), dominating stretches of the fourth quarter while amassing 26 points and 11 rebounds.

The junior forward was lethal when the Lady Trojans failed to deny entry passes – partially in an attempt to avoid foul trouble – and was the lone member of her team to score during a 12-minute span.

Gray converted a 3-point play early in the fourth quarter, and later turned an offensive rebound into free throws before cashing in a steal to make it 49-36.

The Lady Bearcats eventually drew within 53-43 on a 3-pointer by junior guard Piper Fitzgerald, but Kya Gibson and twin sister Kaydence Gibson sealed it for Potosi with perfect trips to the line.

Potosi committed only nine turnovers while forcing 20, and hounded the opposing guards with success at the outset. Lesterville coach Melissa St. Gemme used an entire timeout to voice her displeasure with the cozy but permitted defense.

Blair opened the contest with a putback, and found an opening to drive down the lane later in the first quarter for a basket and foul.

Kya Gibson and West helped the Lady Trojans extend an 11-7 advantage by combining for 16 points in the second quarter. Their teammates were also putting in solid work to create those opportunities.

Gibson twice drove the length of the court to score, and West sank two quick turnaround shots on well-timed entry passes to answer a couple of 3-pointers by Fitzgerald.

Kalie Thompson kept another successful possession alive with an offensive rebound, and West was left wide open along the right wing for a triple to bolster an eventual 29-19 lead at the break.

Senior forward Annie McCaul provided three steals in the third quarter, and finished off a return feed after reaching out to intercept a pass toward the sideline.

Hochstatter picked up three field goals in a five-minute span before setting up West on a baseline cut at 39-22. Kaydence Gibson provided a team-high four steals.

Potosi made 14-of-19 free throws, and showed flashes of a dangerous No. 5 seed entering its first-round game against Festus on Monday at the Central Christmas Tournament.

Lesterville was a similar 12-of-18 from the stripe, but received scoring from just three players. Fitzgerald ended with 10 points, and Grace Hicks chipped in seven more.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.