Potosi 48, Farmington 42
BONNE TERRE – Junior forward Olivia Coleman provided 16 points, and the fourth-seeded Potosi girls outlasted Farmington to reach the Class 4, District 2 semifinal round on Saturday.
Peyton Blair tallied nine points, and Cameryn Yount added seven as the Lady Trojans prevailed 48-42 behind a strong second quarter.
The game was tied 6-6 through eight mostly quiet minutes, but Potosi (10-15) heated up with a 13-2 scoring run to build an eventual 25-14 advantage at halftime.
Coleman pushed the margin to 13 with a layup after returning Knights senior Macey Pauls dropped in a 3-point jumper early in the third quarter.
Farmington soon began to gain momentum, however, as two free throws by senior Baylee Gilliam sparked a key 14-2 surge.
The Lady Trojans closed out the victory in the fourth quarter, getting five points from junior Jayleen Like, including a driving layup.
Cassidy DeClue gave her team a positive lift by opening the contest with a 3-pointer. Potosi advanced to take on top-seeded Central on Monday.
Pauls tallied the Knights’ first points on two successful free throws. She ended with 10 points while Kaylee Wooldridge supplied eight more.
Gilliam knocked down a jump shot during an otherwise rough second quarter for Farmington, and paced her squad with 11 points.
North County 50, De Soto 45
BONNE TERRE – Reigning Class 4, District 2 champion North County girls outlasted De Soto 50-45 in a first-round matchup on Saturday for its fifth consecutive win.
Julia Christopher paced the Lady Raiders (16-7) with 14 points as they advanced to challenge familiar rival Ste. Genevieve on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Kayleigh Winch pitched in nine points, and Stephanie Peterson equaled Ella Gant with six each in the victory. Gant followed an opening 10-foot jumper by Christopher with a reverse layup for a 4-0 start.
Kendall Boyer tallied a game-high 21 points for the Dragons with Kaitlyn McGinnitey totaling 10 more. Krystin Keath got the Dragons (13-11) going with a 3-pointer that was instantly answered by another Gant layup.
McGinnitey made back-to-back layups to even the score 16-16, capping off a 9-2 De Soto run to open the second quarter.
Peterson triggered an 8-0 answer with her first 3-pointer of the night, and Winch produced a putback plus another field goal two minutes later.
Although Boyer chipped away at the resulting De Soto deficit with two baskets from close range, North County still maintained a 30-24 halftime lead.
The Dragons picked up an 8-5 scoring edge in the third quarter, and completed their comeback big shortly after Boyer turned and scored through contact.
Her free throw completed the 3-point play, and McGinnitey drilled a shot from about eight feet along the right side that gave the Dragons a 39-38 lead.
A deep jumper by McGinnitey answered two free throws by North County senior Alyssa Huber, and Keath matched the lone basket of the game by Michaela Mason at 43-42.
Winch finally put the Lady Raiders in front to stay with a 3-point play on a fouled 10-foot connection. North County closed with an 8-2 run.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.