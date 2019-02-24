Try 1 month for 99¢

Potosi 48, Farmington 42

BONNE TERRE – Junior forward Olivia Coleman provided 16 points, and the fourth-seeded Potosi girls outlasted Farmington to reach the Class 4, District 2 semifinal round on Saturday.

Peyton Blair tallied nine points, and Cameryn Yount added seven as the Lady Trojans prevailed 48-42 behind a strong second quarter.

The game was tied 6-6 through eight mostly quiet minutes, but Potosi (10-15) heated up with a 13-2 scoring run to build an eventual 25-14 advantage at halftime.

Coleman pushed the margin to 13 with a layup after returning Knights senior Macey Pauls dropped in a 3-point jumper early in the third quarter.

Farmington soon began to gain momentum, however, as two free throws by senior Baylee Gilliam sparked a key 14-2 surge.

The Lady Trojans closed out the victory in the fourth quarter, getting five points from junior Jayleen Like, including a driving layup.

Cassidy DeClue gave her team a positive lift by opening the contest with a 3-pointer. Potosi advanced to take on top-seeded Central on Monday.

Pauls tallied the Knights’ first points on two successful free throws. She ended with 10 points while Kaylee Wooldridge supplied eight more.

Gilliam knocked down a jump shot during an otherwise rough second quarter for Farmington, and paced her squad with 11 points.

North County 50, De Soto 45

BONNE TERRE – Reigning Class 4, District 2 champion North County girls outlasted De Soto 50-45 in a first-round matchup on Saturday for its fifth consecutive win.

Julia Christopher paced the Lady Raiders (16-7) with 14 points as they advanced to challenge familiar rival Ste. Genevieve on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Kayleigh Winch pitched in nine points, and Stephanie Peterson equaled Ella Gant with six each in the victory. Gant followed an opening 10-foot jumper by Christopher with a reverse layup for a 4-0 start.

Kendall Boyer tallied a game-high 21 points for the Dragons with Kaitlyn McGinnitey totaling 10 more. Krystin Keath got the Dragons (13-11) going with a 3-pointer that was instantly answered by another Gant layup.

McGinnitey made back-to-back layups to even the score 16-16, capping off a 9-2 De Soto run to open the second quarter.

Peterson triggered an 8-0 answer with her first 3-pointer of the night, and Winch produced a putback plus another field goal two minutes later.

Although Boyer chipped away at the resulting De Soto deficit with two baskets from close range, North County still maintained a 30-24 halftime lead.

The Dragons picked up an 8-5 scoring edge in the third quarter, and completed their comeback big shortly after Boyer turned and scored through contact.

Her free throw completed the 3-point play, and McGinnitey drilled a shot from about eight feet along the right side that gave the Dragons a 39-38 lead.

A deep jumper by McGinnitey answered two free throws by North County senior Alyssa Huber, and Keath matched the lone basket of the game by Michaela Mason at 43-42.

Winch finally put the Lady Raiders in front to stay with a 3-point play on a fouled 10-foot connection. North County closed with an 8-2 run.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments