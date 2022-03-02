Potosi survives closing threats from Lady Cats

STE. GENEVIEVE – Scoring within 10 feet of the goal proved remarkably difficult for the desperate Potosi and Fredericktown girls basketball teams on Tuesday night.

While interior defense from both clubs dominated their physical Class 4, District 2 semifinal contest, the second-seeded Lady Trojans gained the slightest edge from the perimeter.

Potosi sank seven 3-pointers compared to just three two-point field goals, and preserved its season in dramatic fashion with a 29-27 victory over the younger Lady Blackcats.

Carley Hampton and Kya Gibson each connected three times from beyond the arc to share team-high honors with nine points for the Lady Trojans.

Potosi (17-9) survived three threats to its lead within the final 30 seconds, and advanced to face Central for a fourth time this season on Thursday in the championship game..

Sophomore guard Ava Penuel netted a game-high 11 points for Fredericktown, including a putback while drawing a foul to bring her team within 28-27.

Kyndal Dodd rebounded the ensuing missed free throw, but left her follow-up shot slightly short before the next carom skipped out of bounds with 14.2 seconds remaining.

Penuel missed a driving layup attempt for the tie after opposing guard Kiersten Blair split a pair of free throws, but the Lady Blackcats immediately regained possession when a wide inbounds pass forced Potosi guard Kaydence Gibson across the sideline.

Fredericktown (14-12) moved the ball to guard P.J. Reutzel with only 3.6 seconds on the clock, and her dangerous look from about 30 feet banked squarely off the right side of the rim.

Potosi forced 17 turnovers while committing five fewer, and notched a third victory in four meetings against the Lady Blackcats this winter despite unofficially shooting 22 percent from the field.

Reutzel tallied seven points in defeat, and nearly added a postseason buzzer beater to her already impressive freshman resume. Dodd wrapped her varsity career by grabbing a game-high 14 rebounds.

Fredericktown increased its win total from last season by nine, and may have extended it by one more if not for a collective 3-of-10 showing from the free-throw stripe.

Potosi was merely seconds away from going completely scoreless during the second quarter, but salvaged an 11-11 halftime tie when Kya Gibson swished a 3-pointer just ahead of the buzzer.

The Lady Trojans ended the first period up 8-6 behind active pressure out past midcourt, but suffered a nearly 10-minute drought.

Penuel produced the only two field goals for either side in the second on a tying layup resulting from a steal plus a short go-ahead jumper.

Triples from Hampton and Kya Gibson spotted Potosi its largest lead at 20-13, and highlighted a 9-2 push that loomed larger than usual given the low-scoring nature of the game.

After Reutzel drained a 3-pointer and Dodd converted a putback to bring Fredericktown within one, Kaydence Gibson connected outside to restore a 23-19 separation.

Hampton nailed another crucial shot from the right wing to keep the Lady Trojans in front 28-24 with 3:58 remaining. It turned out to be their final basket of the night.

Senior forward Annie McCaul bolstered Potosi at the defensive end with four steals and seven rebounds before fouling out late.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.